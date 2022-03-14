‘Revolutionary’ linguistics tool awaits star turn in Supreme Court arbitration case

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Allen & Overy LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A nascent tool of statutory interpretation could get its breakthrough moment later this month, when the U.S. Supreme Court hears a pair of cases about whether a 1964 law authorizes U.S. courts to order discovery in private arbitration proceedings taking place overseas.

The new tool, developed only in the last eight or 10 years, is called corpus linguistics. It involves searching and analyzing vast databases of text – or corpuses – to determine how words or phrases were actually used at the time they appeared in statutes. Proponents of corpus linguistics, including, perhaps most notably, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee, contend that the tool offers a new level of clarity, scope and transparency to courts that were previously forced to rely on dictionary definitions, legislative history, canons of interpretations and, ultimately, judicial intuition to decide what lawmakers meant.

A just-posted paper by law professor James Phillips of Chapman University and linguist Jesse Egbert of Northern Arizona University compared corpus linguistics to the Hubble telescope. “Certainly, astronomers could glimpse the heavens from earth before the Hubble was launched,” Phillips and Egbert wrote. “But the increased clarity and scope the Hubble brought to astronomic inquiries was revolutionary.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Corpus linguistics has already popped up in a handful of Supreme Court cases. Justice Stephen Breyer anticipated database text analysis in his 1998 opinion in Muscarello v. United States, which said that the justices had used Westlaw and Lexis databases to interpret congressional use of the word “carry” in a law imposing strict sentences on drug traffickers carrying firearms. Justice Samuel Alito mused last year, in a concurrence in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid, that corpus linguistics could facilitate interpretation of word combinations, though it was not used in the Facebook case, which involved the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s use of the word “autodialer.” Justice Clarence Thomas has also shown some familiarity with the tool in a dissent in a 2018 decision.

But Phillips and Egbert are hoping that the foreign arbitration cases, which will be argued on March 23, will push corpus linguistics off the sidelines and into a majority opinion. Their new paper asserts that the analytic tool provides the justices with a decisive answer in one of the cases. In fact, their paper contends, their database analysis offered up results that are “as linguistically lopsided as it can get.”

Before I tell you which side came out on top in the corpus linguistic study, you need some background on the issue before the Supreme Court. In 1964, Congress amended Section 1782 of the U.S. Code to allow federal district courts to order the production of documents or deposition testimony “for use in a proceeding in a foreign or international tribunal.” In recent years, federal appellate courts have split on the question of whether Section 1782 permits parties engaged in private, commercial arbitration outside of the U.S. – rather than participants in foreign governmental or quasi-governmental proceedings – to seek discovery from U.S. courts.

The Supreme Court agreed in December to hear two cases to answer that question. One case, AlixPartners LLP v. The Fund for Protection of Investor Rights in Foreign States, involves ad hoc arbitration under a bilateral investment treaty. The other, ZF Automotive US Inc v. Luxshare Ltd, addresses prospective private arbitration in Germany between the two companies. (The Justice Department’s amicus brief has more background on both cases. DOJ, which takes the position that the statute does not permit U.S. judges to order discovery in purely private arbitrations, will participate in oral arguments later this month.)

Phillips and Egbert decided to home in on the ZF Automotive case, which boils down to a dispute about the interpretation of the statutory phrase “foreign tribunal.” ZF argues that when lawmakers chose those words in Section 1782, they did not mean for the provision to encompass private arbitration. Luxshare’s counsel at Allen & Overy countered in their Supreme Court brief that the dictionary definitions of the two words make clear that the ordinary meaning of the phrase includes private arbitration overseas.

Corpus linguistics, Phillips and Egbert said, focuses on the contextual meaning of the whole phrase. The professors chose several “corpuses” to examine the usage of "foreign tribunal" in the years before the law’s passage in 1964: a database of 115,000 documents reflecting historical American English language usage; a database of all Supreme Court opinions; and other databases of legal documents, including U.S. statutes, court opinions available on Westlaw and legal scholarship posted in an online repository of academic journals.

Two coders searched the databases for the key phrase, then determined whether, in context, the words referred to private proceedings or government actions. The results across the three bodies of text were overwhelming, according to the professors' paper. The coders evaluated 259 uses of “foreign tribunal” before 1964. They did not find a single instance, according to the Phillips and Egbert paper, in which the phrase clearly described a private arbitration.

The professors’ analysis wasn’t completed in time for them to submit an amicus brief in the ZF case, but ZF’s counsel from Latham & Watkins cited their paper in a reply brief filed on Friday, describing the study’s “striking” finding that the phrase “foreign tribunal” simply was not used at the time of the law's enactment to refer to a non-governmental proceeding.

Phillips and Egbert said they’re not sure yet where the paper will be published but it’s likely to be picked up by an online journal in the next few weeks. Phillips also said he will be very surprised if the paper’s findings are not mentioned during oral arguments before the Supreme Court, given the extremely one-sided outcome of the corpus linguistics analysis.

The real breakthrough, said Phillips and Egbert, would be a citation of the study in the Supreme Court’s opinion later this year, particularly if the justices reach a unanimous decision on an apolitical matter of statutory interpretation. “It could be a big deal,” Phillips said. “It would mean the court considers this a useful tool.”

Read more:

Latham plays 3D chess in bid for SCOTUS to take up new discovery case

DOJ will argue at SCOTUS against U.S. discovery in private foreign arbitration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.