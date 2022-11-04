Robbins Geller and Lieff Cabraser in nasty spat over FirstEnergy shareholder case















(Reuters) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd is never shy about expressing confidence in its ability to obtain the best possible results for shareholders in big class actions, even occasionally at the expense of rival plaintiffs' firms. That’s the nature of securities class action work, after all, since firms have to fight for lead counsel assignments. The system has trained shareholder firms to attack each other.

But Richard Heimann at Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein contends that Robbins Geller has gone too far in shareholder litigation against scandal-tainted Ohio utility FirstEnergy Corp. “I have never heard of this kind of hostility,” Heimann told me on Friday. “I’ve never before encountered it, and I don’t understand it.”

Jason Forge of Robbins Geller fired right back: “We just want to prosecute our case and leave them to do whatever it is they call what they are doing with theirs.”

To be clear, the dispute between Robbins Geller and Lieff Cabraser is not a lead counsel fight. Robbins Geller already won the assignment to represent a class of First Energy investors who allege they were defrauded when the company paid $60 million in bribes to Ohio legislators. (FirstEnergy counsel from Jones Day did not respond to my query. As you surely recall, FirstEnergy admitted in a $230 million deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department in 2021 that it bribed lawmakers to obtain a billion-dollar bailout of two failing nuclear facilities.)

The class action is moving apace. Last March, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus, Ohio, denied FirstEnergy dismissal motions. Robbins Geller, which says it has sunk tens of thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars into the case, is now waiting for a ruling on class certification.

Lieff Cabraser, meanwhile, represents several opt-out investment funds that brought their own securities fraud lawsuits against some of the FirstEnergy defendants. Defendants opted not to seek dismissal of those cases, instead producing discovery to Lieff.

Both plaintiffs' firms want to depose FirstEnergy witnesses. But Robbins Geller and Lieff cannot agree on a plan to coordinate depositions. Last month, after copious briefing from FirstEnergy and both plaintiffs' firms, U.S. Magistrate Kimberly Jolson of Columbus ruled that the plaintiffs – meaning class counsel from Robbins Geller and opt-out counsel from Lieff -- can question each FirstEnergy witness for a total of nine hours, divided into a seven-hour block for the first plaintiff to ask questions and a two-hour block for the second plaintiff.

Jolson left it up to Lieff and Robbins Geller to figure out who would go first and who would go second but said that if they could not agree, class counsel would take the lead.

Robbins Geller objected to that plan in an Oct. 26 letter to the magistrate. Jolson, it said, was effectively making Lieff Cabraser its co-counsel in the class action by ordering both sides to participate in each deposition. That was contrary, Robbins Geller said, to Marbley’s lead counsel order, which specifically rejected a request by another shareholder firm (not Lieff) to serve as co-lead.

Robbins instead proposed that it be permitted seven hours to depose FirstEnergy witnesses on behalf of the class. Lieff could sit in on the class depositions, and testimony elicited by the class would be available to the opt-outs, Robbins said. Lieff could follow up with two hours of questioning for its clients -- but under the Robbins Geller proposal, the class would not participate in Lieff’s deposition and testimony from those sessions would not be part of the record in the class action.

Robbins Geller also said the class should be awarded a share of any recovery by Lieff’s opt-out clients to reflect their reliance on class counsel’s work.

When the magistrate declined to modify her order, Robbins Geller filed a Nov. 1 motion asking Marbley to stay depositions until he could consider its alternative plan.

The brief is unstinting in its assessment of Lieff Cabraser’s efforts, asserting that Lieff has done nothing to advance its cases aside from filing “copycat” suits and relying on Robbins Geller “to do their job for them.” Robbins Geller said it had assembled a team that includes former federal prosecutors because of the criminal-law complications in this case. Lieff’s team, the brief says, has no such experience. And yet under the magistrate’s deposition plan, Robbins Geller said, the class will be stuck with any damaging testimony that emerges from Lieff’s potentially ill-informed questioning.

In an interview, Robbins Geller’s Forge doubled down on criticism of Lieff: “The record demonstrates a lack of commitment to prosecute the opt-outs’ cases and a lack of accomplishment in them,” he said.

Lieff partner Heimann blamed Forge for turning an entirely ordinary situation into a battle. There’s nothing unusual, he said, about opt-outs and class counsel coordinating on depositions. In fact, as Lieff told the magistrate, Robbins Geller and Lieff Cabraser have previously done just that in some big securities cases. Heimann said his firm is diligently pushing forward with the opt-out cases, focused at the moment on analyzing the documents FirstEnergy has produced.

“I’m so exasperated,” Heimann said. “The notion that we are incompetent and this guy is Superman is just laughable.”

Robbins Geller’s motion to Marbley reiterated its argument that the class is entitled to a share of any recovery opt-outs obtained because of the work of class counsel. As you know, it’s common in mass tort multidistrict litigation for lead counsel in the MDL to receive common benefit fees. Robbins Geller, which seems to be anticipating more opt-outs if this class is certified, warned that the magistrate’s order “would invite more free-riding opt-outs.”

It's an interesting thought experiment, but Heimann said Lieff Cabraser has found no case in which a court ordered securities class action opt-outs to pay class counsel fees or otherwise turn over some of their recovery to the class.

Robbins Geller and Lieff Cabraser are more often collaborators than competitors. I’m sure they’ll move past this spat. But it may leave a bad taste for both firms.

Read more:

After Ohio AG’s challenge, counsel in FirstEnergy rate class defend fee request

FirstEnergy $180 mln derivative deal wins final approval. Is it really over?











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.