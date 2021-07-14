Rose Bowl host's trademark claims v. Pasadena wither on the vine

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The City of Pasadena has shaken off a variety of claims brought by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, which hosts the historic Rose Bowl college football game in the city, including trademark claims and a request for a Los Angeles federal court to declare its right to move the game in emergency situations.

The association had sued the city in February, seeking court determinations that it can move the game without the city's consent, that the city owns no trademark rights in the "Rose Bowl" name and accusing the city of infringing its trademarks in a social media post, among other things.

U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte said in an opinion entered Tuesday that the trademark claims were "puzzling" and declined to hear the association's claims over moving the game.

The association's CEO David Eads said in a Tuesday press release that "the suit's main goals were achieved," based on what he described as the ruling's confirmation of the Tournament's trademark rights and preservation of its right to move the game.

"This lawsuit should have never been filed in the first place," Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo said in a Tuesday press release. "The City of Pasadena has been a tremendous partner to the Tournament, and it is appalling that the Tournament took such a significant step over nothing. We are pleased that the Judge wasted little time in dismissing the claims made entirely."

The association's attorney John Nadolenco of Mayer Brown didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did the city's attorney Kent Raygor of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton.

The city of Pasadena has hosted the Rose Bowl since 1923, but the game was played in Arlington, Texas this January due to California's COVID-19 restrictions. The city used the "#RoseBowl" hashtag on its Jan. 14 Instagram post featuring a picture of the 1956 program from the Rose Bowl game. The association argued the post misused its federal trademarks related to the "Rose Bowl" name, and was likely to cause confusion about who hosts the game.

Birotte found the post didn't infringe because it made fair use of the name to identify the game.

"While Defendant certainly could have called it the 'game played on New Year's Day in Pasadena,' parties need not vaguely describe a mark as opposed to using the trademark itself," Birotte said.

Birotte also said that the city wasn't using the post to capitalize on consumer confusion, noting the parties have been business partners for decades and that the association benefits from the city's promotion of the game.

"That this claim is being brought now is puzzling to the Court and it is clear that this claim is not the crux of the parties' conflict," Birotte said.

On the association's requests for declaratory relief, Birotte said the city already acknowledged that the association owns the trademarks, and the court couldn't litigate the association's claim about its right to move the game because it was too speculative.

The case is Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association v. City of Pasadena, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-01051.

For the association: John Nadolenco of Mayer Brown

For the city: Kent Raygor of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton