Ruling on SEC judges could have broad impact

(Reuters) - A ruling finding that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house courts violate the constitution raised thorny issues of administrative law. If upheld, the decision could drastically change how numerous U.S. government agencies work, legal experts told Reuters.

WHAT DID THE COURT RULE?

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' 2-1 decision on Wednesday in Jarkesy v. SEC said that defendants facing penalties for allegations of fraud have a right to a jury trial under the U.S. constitution.

The ruling reversed an SEC decision upholding findings by its in-house judge that hedge fund manager George Jarkesy Jr and investment adviser Patriot28 LLC committed fraud and should pay a $300,000 penalty.

In the ruling Wednesday, the majority classified the SEC's claims as seeking to enforce private rights, which meant the defendants were entitled to a jury trial.

Circuit Court Judge W. Eugene Davis dissented from his colleagues Jennifer Walker Elrod and Andrew Oldham, writing that they had misinterpreted Supreme Court precedent on public versus private rights.

Professor Kent Barnett, who specializes in administrative law at the University of Georgia, said he believes it is the first case to hold that an enforcement action brought by an agency through its in-house tribunal had to be heard by a jury.

"It could be very significant" if the ruling is applied to all agencies with the ability to bring fraud-like claims, he said.

DOES THE RULING HAMSTRING THE SEC?

The Wall Street watchdog filed 434 enforcement actions in fiscal 2021, and 208 of those were administrative proceedings, while the others were filed in court.

Georgetown Law professor Urska Velikonja said many of the SEC's administrative cases are quickly settled, not challenged like Jarkesy's.

The ruling is likely to have little impact in the near term, because the agency shifted away from bringing disputed matters before in-house judges several years ago, she said.

The SEC has three in-house judges, who were handling seven pending matters as of the end of March, according to agency records.

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021.

PRIVATE RIGHTS VS PUBLIC RIGHTS

The case raised issues central to how federal administrative agencies function, including what kind of legal actions are considered "public rights" — which can be resolved by agencies — rather than "private rights," where parties have the right to trial by jury. The distinction dates back to the 19th century.

The 5th Circuit looked at the kind of claims that are historically decided in court. The majority concluded that the SEC's fraud claims were analogous to civil fraud claims, and its penalties akin to historic debt collection actions and said that defendants in those types of actions have the right to a jury trial.

But Barnett said the Supreme Court has been vague about where to draw the line between public and private rights.

"To simply say it is something the government is doing in the public interest is one possible definition. And from time to time the Supreme Court has suggested that that is sufficient, and at other times it has backed away from that," he said.

IMPACT OF RULING?

A broad reading of the ruling could be used to argue that agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Commodity Futures Exchange Commission, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, can only seek penalties for fraud-like violations in court, Barnett said.

If interpreted broadly, the decision would seem to "drive a stake through the heart of numerous enforcement action regimes."

WILL THE CASE BE CHALLENGED ON APPEAL?

Experts who spoke with Reuters agreed the holding is likely to be challenged.

A spokesperson for the SEC said the agency is reading and "assessing the decision to determine appropriate next steps, working alongside the Department of Justice." The Department of Justice represents the U.S. government in appeals.

Given the conservative makeup of the 5th Circuit, the SEC may not ask the full court to rehear the case and instead could go straight to the U.S. Supreme Court, Barnett said.

"Absolutely," said Britt Latham, who co-leads the securities practice at Bass, Berry & Sims.

