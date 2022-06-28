Russian oligarch Deripaska asks U.S. Supreme Court to take up sanctions challenge

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

A federal appeals court previously ruled that U.S. officials had sufficient evidence to sanction Deripaska

(Reuters) - Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska is asking the United States Supreme Court to lift U.S. sanctions issued against him in 2018 over Russia's "malign activity" around the world.

In a petition filed Monday and shared with Reuters, Deripaska argued that the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control acted outside of its statutory authority when it imposed the sanctions against him.

The Treasury Department, in handing down the sanctions over Russia's global activity, accused Deripaska of acting on behalf of a senior Russian government official.

The sanctions were partly in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimea region, which the U.S. does not recognize.

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

A spokesperson for Deripaska’s attorney, Duncan Levin, declined to comment Tuesday. Levin is with the law firm Levin & Associates but filed the petition on behalf of Deripaska's counsel at the firm Ferrari & Associates.

U.S. lawyers are permitted to represent sanctioned entities in certain circumstances, including in efforts to lift sanctions.

A Washington, D.C., federal appeals court in March rejected Deripaska’s challenge to the sanctions, finding that U.S. officials had sufficient evidence to impose the penalties.

The Russian aluminum tycoon was appealing a lower court's ruling last year that dismissed his lawsuit over the sanctions. A Washington federal judge ruled in 2021 that the numerous claims in Deripaska's complaint lacked merit.

Other prominent Russians with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin were also targeted by the 2018 sanctions.

The West has imposed several new rounds of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies over this year's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” to "de-nazify" its neighbor.

The United Kingdom sanctioned Deripaska in March, but the U.S. has not sanctioned him over the war.

Deripaska once employed Paul Manafort, who served as former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chairman and was convicted in 2018 of tax evasion and bank fraud charges. Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020.

A Republican-led Senate committee said in a 2020 report that Manafort collaborated with Russians, including Deripaska, throughout the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Deripaska owns part of aluminum giant Rusal through a stake in its parent company En+ Group. The U.S. dropped sanctions against those companies in 2019 during the Trump administration.

The FBI last year raided Deripaska's homes in New York and Washington, giving no explanation for the searches at the time.

