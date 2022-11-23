Russian oligarch's ex-wife loses bid to throw out $3 mln London lawsuit

Summary Berezovsky's ex-wife faces trial in January

(Reuters) - Boris Berezovsky’s ex-wife has lost a bid to throw out a lawsuit seeking the repayment of 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) given to her by the late Russian oligarch before his death.

Galina Besharova faces a claim in London’s High Court from the trustees of Berezovsky’s estate, who were appointed after the 67-year-old was found dead in March 2013.

In 2014, a coroner ruled that he could not be sure if Berezovsky killed himself at Besharova’s British home or was the victim of foul play.

The trustees say the payment to Besharova by Berezovsky – which was made in July 2012, just over two months before his $6 billion lawsuit against fellow Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich was dismissed – should be repaid.

They say Berezovsky, who was involved in a number of other lawsuits in London when he paid her the money, would have been “well aware of the risk of failure” in his case against Abramovich and that Besharova received preferential treatment over other creditors of her ex-husband’s insolvent estate.

The unsuccessful case left Berezovsky liable to pay Abramovich’s legal fees of 35 million pounds ($42 million), according to a witness statement filed by one of the trustees.

The trustees provided Besharova with some privileged documents relating to legal advice given to Berezovsky about his case against Abramovich.

But Besharova said she could not have a fair trial as the trustees refused to provide more documents, including about Berezovsky’s legal dispute with the estate of Georgian opposition tycoon Badri Patarkatsishvili.

She said the documents would help her defence as they were relevant to the issue of whether Berezovsky was insolvent when he made the payment to her.

However, Judge Paul Greenwood rejected Besharova’s application to throw the case out of court in a ruling on Tuesday, which was published on Wednesday.

A full trial of the trustees’ case against Besharova is expected to take place over four days in January.

