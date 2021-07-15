Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian prosecutor seeks six-year suspended sentence for U.S. investor Calvey

U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - A Russian state prosecutor asked a court on Thursday to hand U.S. investor Michael Calvey a six-year suspended jail sentence, the RIA news agency reported.

Calvey, founder of private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other fund executives in early 2019 after being accused of embezzlement related to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He was later moved to house arrest.

Calvey denies the charges.

