Russia's VTB Bank hires new lawyers in bid to reverse court's default ruling

VTB being sued in connection with downing of a flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014

(Reuters) - Russia's VTB Bank has hired new attorneys to defend it from a federal lawsuit, after a Manhattan court last week found the lender was in default due to a lack of legal representation.

Attorneys with the small New York-based law firm Ford O'Brien Landy entered notices of appearance Tuesday on behalf of VTB in litigation over the downing of a flight over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

VTB's prior attorneys with global law firm Latham & Watkins sought to end their work for the bank in May, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier in the year.

A second law firm, the Manhattan practice of Brafman & Associates, then spent months trying to enter the case. The firm halted those efforts this month, saying it could not find a financial institution willing to accept the Russian payment.

Robert Landy, a partner with Ford O'Brien Landy and one of the lawyers seeking to defend the Russian bank, said Tuesday that the justice system "cannot function unless all parties are able to participate" and that the firm "welcomes the opportunity" to work with VTB.

Landy said the firm will soon seek to reverse the default ruling, allowing VTB to avoid immediately being held liable for claims made in the lawsuit.

Landy declined to comment on the firm's financial arrangement with the Russian bank, including on whether they have come across the same issues as the last lawyers who attempted to defend the bank.

A spokesperson for Jenner & Block, the law firm representing the plaintiffs suing VTB in the case, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Both VTB and Sberbank, another Russian lender named in the lawsuit, are sanctioned by the U.S.

U.S. authorities allow attorneys to be paid for defending sanctioned entities in court cases.

The lawsuit over the downed flight was filed in 2019 by family members of an American killed in the incident. They alleged that financial institutions helped funnel money to Russian separatists who allegedly shot down the plane. Both Russian banks have denied the claims.

Sberbank was previously represented by the global law firms White & Case and Debevoise & Plimpton.

Those firms said they would not longer defend the bank after the Ukraine invasion, and were replaced last month by the New York firm Wilk Auslander.

