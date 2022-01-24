Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Sarah Palin trial against New York Times delayed because of Palin's positive COVID-19 test

Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times by 10 days to Feb. 3, after the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

The delay was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan at a hearing.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

