Sarah Palin trial against New York Times delayed because of Palin's positive COVID-19 test

Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin speaks at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Companies New York Times Co See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Sarah Palin's defamation trial against The New York Times by 10 days to Feb. 3, after the 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor tested positive for the coronavirus.

The delay was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan at a hearing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.