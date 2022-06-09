Schumer expresses optimism on gun legislation talks, pledges quick action

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks at a rally with gun violence prevention organisations, gun violence survivors and hundreds of gun safety supporters demanding gun legislation, outside the United States Capitol in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that talks aimed at reaching agreement on bipartisan gun legislation are making good progress and pledged quick Senate action if a deal is reached.

Reporting by David Morgan

