Schumer expresses optimism on gun legislation talks, pledges quick action
WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that talks aimed at reaching agreement on bipartisan gun legislation are making good progress and pledged quick Senate action if a deal is reached.
Reporting by David Morgan
