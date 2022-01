Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers

Law firms Britain Flynn, P.S. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Scientists on Friday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments in the wake of the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In a letter (https://bit.ly/3g0eBJ2), also addressed to the British health, trade, business and foreign ministers, the scientists asked Johnson to support the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement.

British officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of the waivers, but said they were open to talks with the United States and other WTO members after pressure from charities and calls from developing nations to tackle vaccine inequity.

"The crisis posed by the Omicron variant is a stark warning of the dangers posed by global vaccine inequality," the letter signed by around 300 epidemiology, health and infectious diseases experts said.

"The pandemic does not stop at the UK border".

The experts also urged Britain to persuade pharmaceutical companies to share their technology and know-how with the World Health Organization to accelerate vaccine supply to low and middle-income countries and ward off further coronavirus variants in the document, hosted on the website of the group Global Justice Now (https://bit.ly/3KLrqp3).

Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa, is spreading far faster than previous variants of the coronavirus, and is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity against COVID-19, according to leading disease experts.

