SCOTUS case could have 'astonishing consequences' for federal agency enforcement

(Reuters) - If you represent clients that are regulated by federal agencies, you'll want to pay attention to a case the U.S. Supreme Court just agreed to review. It could change how you defend those clients in enforcement proceedings.

The case, Axon Enterprise Inc v. Federal Trade Commission, presents the question of whether federal district courts have jurisdiction to hear constitutional challenges by FTC targets to the agency’s “structure, procedures, and existence.” That sounds technical, but what the case really boils down to is whether targets in federal agency enforcement actions can attempt to kill administrative proceedings in their infancy by mounting constitutional litigation in federal court or whether enforcement statutes require targets to wait for a final determination from the agency that can be appealed in federal circuit court.

Axon, which sells Tasers and other law enforcement equipment, sued the FTC in federal court to block the agency from moving forward with an antitrust proceeding arising from Axon’s acquisition of a rival body-cam provider. As my Reuters colleague Andrew Chung reported on Monday, Axon’s suit alleged that the FTC administrative proceeding violates its constitutional due process rights and that FTC administrative law judges are unconstitutionally insulated from being fired.

Last January, a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Axon’s constitutional suit, holding that the FTC Act requires targets to wait until the conclusion of administrative proceeding to bring such challenges. That was no big surprise: Five other federal circuits have reached the same conclusion about nearly identical statutory language in the Securities and Exchange Act.

But then in December, the en banc 5th Circuit upended the status quo. A 5th Circuit majority ruled in Cochran v. SEC that SEC target Michelle Cochran did not have to wait until the end of the SEC’s administrative proceeding against her to bring constitutional claims against the agency in federal district court.

The 5th Circuit’s en banc decision, as I told you at the time, created a circuit split on the timing of constitutional challenges to federal agencies’ enforcement proceedings. Axon’s Supreme Court petition had already been briefed when the 5th Circuit issued its decision in Cochran, but Axon’s lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis submitted a supplemental brief calling on the Supreme Court to resolve the newly created circuit split. (The FTC didn't respond to the Axon supplemental brief, perhaps because the agency had already said in a brief filed before the Cochran decision that the Supreme Court might have to step in if the en banc 5th Circuit ruled against the SEC.)

I have no idea how the Supreme Court will ultimately decide the Axon case – interestingly, when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was on the D.C. Circuit, he sided with the SEC in an analogous 2015 case – but the seven 5th Circuit judges who dissented from the majority’s ruling in Cochran offered a stark prediction about what will happen if agency targets are allowed to sue to block administrative proceedings before agencies reach final decisions.

“That position carries astonishing consequences,” wrote 5th Circuit Judge Gregg Costa for the Cochran dissenters, who warned that the majority’s ruling could lead to all manner of pre-emptive litigation by agency targets attempting to squelch administrative proceedings. Labor unions and employees, the dissenters posited, could sue the NLRB to block rulings in labor disputes. SEC administrative targets could sue over the definition of a security. Federal agencies, the Cochran dissent said, faced the risk of “serious disruption” to the enforcement scheme Congress laid out in the Exchange Act and similarly worded statutes.

Of course, “serious disruption” is exactly the outcome that enforcement targets are hoping for, which is why defense lawyers should be tracking the Axon case.

I reached out to the Axon counsel Paul Clement and to the FTC about the potential implications of a Supreme Court ruling for the company, asking specifically about the dissent’s prediction of “astonishing consequences” for agency enforcement cases. An FTC spokesperson declined to comment. Clement didn’t respond.

But administrative law guru Kent Barnett of the University of Georgia School of Law told me he’s not at all convinced that agency enforcement will be under a dire threat even if the Supreme Court allows targets to bring pre-emptive constitutional challenges in district court. Those challenges, Walker said, are limited to such issues as agency adjudication, the appointment and removal of administrative law judges and executive and Congressional oversight – and even those categories could be narrowed, depending on how the Supreme Court tailors any ruling against the FTC.

To be sure, Barnett said, a Supreme Court ruling against the FTC will prompt targets in agency enforcement proceedings to bring pre-emptive constitutional suits – but that’s not a bad thing, in his view.

“These challenges will prove disruptive in some degree to agency enforcement proceedings because they permit additional litigation,” Barnett said. “But that is not an unfair burden when Congress has exceeded its powers in fashioning the administrative state.”

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

