SCOTUS okays Medtronic's $112 million loss in patent contract case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined a request by medical-device maker Medtronic Inc to review a case involving surgical-screw patents, letting stand a $112 million verdict against the company for breaching a royalty agreement.

Medtronic had argued that the case, brought by a spinal surgeon in 2014, didn't belong in state court because it arose under federal patent law, which is reserved exclusively for federal courts.

The company argued the high court should hear the dispute because lower courts are divided on how to determine when an issue of patent law requires a case to be heard in federal court.

A jury in Marshall County, Indiana, had found for the surgeon, Rick Sasso, in 2018. Sasso claimed the company broke an agreement to use his patented inventions in its surgical screws and wasn't paying royalties on all of its relevant devices.

Medtronic appealed to the Supreme Court after an Indiana appeals court affirmed the verdict.

"This case is and always has been a contract case involving the sale of intellectual property," Sasso's attorney Frederick Emhardt of Emhardt Law said in an email, reiterating Sasso's Supreme Court brief.

Medtronic spokesperson Ben Petok said that the company was disappointed by the decision, but would "continue to pursue appropriate legal claims against Dr. Sasso for trade secret misappropriation and breach of contract" in Tennessee court.

In 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a related case brought by Medtronic in Indiana federal court. The Supreme Court rejected Medtronic's petition to review that decision last year.

The case is Warsaw Orthopedic Inc v. Sasso, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-540.

For Medtronic: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis

For Sasso: George Patton of Bose McKinney & Evans; Frederick Emhardt of Emhardt Law; John Bradshaw of Bradshaw Law; and Joseph Williams of Williams & Piatt

Court's abstention from patent dispute amid state litigation upheld

