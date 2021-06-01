SCOTUS rejects 9th Circuit credibility rule in asylum cases

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court the day the court is set to release orders and opinions in Washington, U.S. in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that courts cannot assume that individuals seeking to avoid deportation are credible in the absence of a determination by an immigration judge or the Board of Immigration Appeals.

In a pair of consolidated cases involving Chinese and Mexican nationals, the justices unanimously rejected the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' longstanding rule that courts must treat an asylum seekers' testimony as true unless the BIA explicitly found them not to be credible.

Writing for the court, Justice Neil Gorsuch said the Immigration and Nationality Act requires reviewing courts to accept the BIA's findings as conclusive unless they are unreasonable.

"So long as the BIA’s reasons for rejecting an alien’s credibility are reasonably discernible, the agency must be understood as having rebutted the presumption of credibility," Gorsuch wrote. "It need not use any particular words to do so."

Neal Katyal of Hogan Lovells and David Zimmer of Goodwin Procter, who respectively represent respondents Cesar Alcaraz-Enriquez and Ming Dai, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Justice.

Dai had sought asylum in the U.S., claiming he and his wife faced persecution in China for violating the country's former rule barring couples from having more than one child. But an immigration judge rejected his application after he acknowledged that his wife had already voluntarily returned to China, and the BIA in 2015 affirmed.

Alcaraz-Enriquez, meanwhile, applied for asylum after he was arrested for attempting to illegally enter the U.S. His bid was rejected because he had previously been convicted of domestic abuse.

Both men petitioned the 9th Circuit for review. Dai argued that his failure to disclose that his wife had returned to China had not undermined his asylum bid, because they both were still in danger of persecution in their home country. And Alcaraz-Enriquez maintained that he had struck his former girlfriend because he believed she had hit his daughter.

The 9th Circuit sided with the asylum seekers in separate 2019 rulings. The court found that because the immigration judges and the BIA had not made explicit adverse credibility determinations in either case, it was bound to accept both men's testimony as true.

The government asked the Supreme Court to reverse the lower court, arguing that the rule the 9th Circuit had applied since at least 2000 went against the text of the INA.

The justices on Tuesday agreed. The law provides that courts must accept "administrative findings" as conclusive "unless any reasonable adjudicator would be compelled to conclude to the contrary," Gorsuch noted.

But the 9th Circuit, rather than asking whether the BIA's findings are reasonable, improperly gives conclusive weight to any piece of testimony that contradicts the board's findings, the court said.

The court remanded the cases to the 9th Circuit to consider whether the BIA found that the presumption of credibility had been overcome in both cases. But, Gorsuch wrote, it will be difficult for both Dai and Alcaraz-Enriquez to establish that the board's decisions were unreasonable.

