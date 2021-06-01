SCOTUS to review H&M’s 9th Circuit win in copyright dispute

The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Summary

Summary Law firms Unicolors alleged H&M copied fabric design

9th Circ found Unicolors' copyright application knowingly inaccurate

Supreme Court to decide if fraud required to invalidate registration The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear an appeal of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision that allowed H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP to escape a ruling that it infringed Unicolors Inc’s copyright based on inaccuracies in the fabric company’s copyright application.

The high court will weigh in on whether the 9th Circuit correctly determined that evidence of fraud isn't required before invalidating a copyright registration based on inaccurate information in an application, a decision that Unicolors says created a circuit split and countered Congressional intent.

"Statutory text, history, and plain common sense all weigh strongly against the idea that an honest mistake in a copyright registration form lets an infringer off the hook," Unicolors' attorneys Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Scott Burroughs of Doniger/Burroughs said in a statement.

H&M declined to comment. Its attorney Staci Riordan of Nixon Peabody didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unicolors sued H&M in Los Angeles federal court in 2016, alleging H&M clothing infringed its copyright in a fabric design. A jury ruled for Unicolors in 2017, awarding it more than $800,000 in damages. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte said he would grant H&M's motion for a new trial on damages in 2018 unless Unicolors accepted reducing the award to $266,000, which it did. The court also granted Unicolors $514,000 in fees and costs, and H&M appealed.

H&M argued after trial and on appeal that Unicolors' copyright registration was invalid because it included the design in an application for a single registration of 31 copyrights, but knew that the designs weren't a "single unit" because they had been sold at different times.

U.S. Circuit Judge Carlos Bea, joined by Circuit Judge Bridget Bade and District Judge Jon McCalla from the Western District of Tennessee, sitting by designation, reversed the award in 2020.

Bea found a collection of works isn't a "single unit" unless all of the works were first published together, and that Unicolors knew they hadn't been published together.

He found that this knowing inaccuracy required the district court to ask the Register of Copyrights if Unicolors' application would have been rejected, and then decide if the registration was invalid. Bea also ruled that whether Unicolors meant to defraud the Copyright Office was irrelevant.

Unicolors asked the Supreme Court to review the decision in January. The Supreme Court granted review Tuesday on Unicolors' question of whether the case "requires referral to the Copyright Office where there is no indicia of fraud or material error."

"No Circuit, including the Ninth, had ever before acknowledged a 'bundling' requirement," Unicolors said.

Unicolors also said that the 11th Circuit has held that deceptive intent is necessary to invalidate a copyright registration, and that the relevant law – the PRO-IP Act – codified the doctrine of fraud on the Copyright Office.

"The PRO-IP Act was enacted to stop courts from invalidating copyright registrations based on immaterial registration errors. But, the panel here did the opposite," Unicolors said.

A collection of artists' rights groups agreed with Unicolors in a March amicus brief.

H&M countered in an April brief that the 9th Circuit properly held that an intent to defraud isn't necessary, and that Unicolors had tried to defraud the Copyright Office regardless.

The case is Unicolors Inc v. H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-915.

For Unicolors: Josh Rosenkranz of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe and Scott Burroughs of Doniger/Burroughs

For H&M: Staci Riordan of Nixon Peabody

Read more:

IN BRIEF: Unicolors’ copyright win against H&M unravels in 9th Circuit