SCOTUS to review when shareholders get evidence in state court

Companies Law firms Discovery automatically paused in early stages of federal securities class actions

Some state courts have said rule does not apply there

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider whether a federal law bans shareholders who sue companies in state court from demanding evidence at the early stages of litigation.

The justices granted review of a California court ruling allowing Pivotal Software Inc shareholders to obtain evidence from the company before ruling on its motion to dismiss.

The decision came in a brief order with no further explanation.

Pivotal had argued in its petition that the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act which automatically stays discovery in securities class actions that have not passed the motion to dismiss stage also applies to state court actions.

Deanne Maynard of Morrison & Foerster said on Friday petitioners were pleased that the court will take up the "important question."

Thomas Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell, who represents the investors, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Friday.

The issue arose after the Supreme Court's 2018 ruling in Cyan Inc. v. Beaver County Employees Retirement Fund allowed shareholders to file lawsuits in state court over allegedly misleading initial public offering statements.

Shareholders sued Pivotal in 2019, saying the company failed to disclose technological shortcomings before its 2018 initial public offering.

The lawsuit also names majority owner, Dell Technologies Inc, underwriters including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and various directors and officers.

The defendants have asked for the case to be dismissed.

Superior Court Judge Andrew Y.S. Cheng has yet to rule on that motion. But meanwhile, he said he would not block the plaintiffs from obtaining discovery.

The judge ruled in March that the PSLRA does not explicitly apply to state court. California's appellate courts rejected the defendants' appeals.

In asking the Supreme Court for review, Pivotal and its co-defendants argued that state-level trial courts in New York and California are divided on the issue, and that the PSLRA applies in state court to shield them from "expansive" and "costly" evidence requests in nascent litigation.

The shareholders had urged the high court not to take the case for several reasons, saying they had committed to pause discovery anyway and that the motion to dismiss would be decided before the justices rule, rendering the issue moot.

The case is Pivotal Software Inc et al. v. Superior Court of California, City and County of San Francisco, et al., U.S. Supreme Court, No. No. 20-1541.

For petitioners: Deanne Maynard, Joseph Palmore, Lena Hughes, Adam Sorensen of Morrison & Foerster and Roman Martinez, Melissa Arbus Sherry and Andrew Clubok of Latham & Watkins

For the respondents: Thomas Goldstein and Molly Runkle of Goldstein & Russell, David Hall of Hedin Hall, Reed Kathrein and Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Thomas Laughlin and Jonathan Zimmerman of Scott + Scott, John Latham of Alston & Bird, and others