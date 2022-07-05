SEC can't get $7.8 mln from Chinese accounts in insider trading case

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Judge found no jurisdiction as accounts' owners had no contact with the U.S.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can't seize $7.8 million in alleged insider trading profits related to a pharmaceutical deal because the agency lacks jurisdiction over the account holders in China, a Los Angeles federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi ruled on July 1 in a case involving a family in China whom the agency had sued in 2020.

The SEC alleged that husband and wife Zhuobin Hong and Caixia Jiang, who lived in California until 2017, unlawfully made $8.5 million by trading on inside information about the acquisition of injectable drugmaker Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The SEC said the couple learned about Sagent's impending sale from the chairman of a Chinese company that sought to buy it, logged into their relatives' accounts to buy Sagent stock, and sold it at a profit after the company announced in July 2016 that it would be acquired by another company, Japan-based Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Hong and Jiang each paid a $2.3 million fine to settle the allegations in March without admitting wrongdoing. Their attorney and an SEC spokesperson declined to comment.

After the SEC settled with the pair, it sought default judgments totaling $7.8 million against their China-based relatives, which was the alleged profit minus $2.3 million sent to the couple in the U.S., plus interest.

Scarsi denied the motion, saying the account owners had insufficient contact with the U.S. to give the court jurisdiction. A New York court denied a similar bid by the SEC in 2003 to seize profits in a Greek account.

The case is SEC v. Hong, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 20-cv-04080.

For the SEC: Donald Searles, Megan Bergstrom and Shawn Murnahan

For Hong and Jiang: Thomas Gorman of Dorsey & Whitney

