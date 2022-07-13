SEC gag order challenger loses federal appeal (but there's a silver lining)

(Reuters) - Opponents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s 50-year-old policy of gagging defendants who sign settlement agreements took a big hit on Tuesday from the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The appeals court rejected a bid by Christopher Novinger, a Texas financial planner and radio show host who settled an SEC securities fraud action in 2016, to revise his settlement to eliminate a provision prohibiting him from disputing the SEC’s allegations.

The 5th Circuit panel — Judges Carl Stewart, Edith Jones and Kyle Duncan — concluded that Novinger failed the stringent test for relief from judgment because he could not show he was deprived of due-process rights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Novinger had argued that the SEC’s “no deny” policy forced him to agree to a deal that stripped him of his 1st Amendment rights. But the appeals court said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent in 2010’s United Student Air Funds v. Espinosa, the relevant federal rule limits challenges to due process violations in which a defendant did not receive notice or have an opportunity to be heard. That wasn’t true of Novinger, who was represented by counsel and settled with the SEC after a year of litigation.

The appeals court also rebuffed Novinger’s alternative argument that the SEC’s gag provision must be voided as a matter of public interest. The panel agreed with the SEC’s contention that Novinger hadn’t shown any change in the facts or the law since his 2016 settlement.

Tuesday's decision is especially notable because the 5th Circuit has recently ruled against the SEC in two important cases. Last December, in Cochran v. SEC, the appeals court split with several other circuits to hold that SEC defendants in administrative proceedings can go to court to pursue constitutional challenges before a final ruling from the agency. (That case is now before the Supreme Court.)

Then in May, in Jarkesy v. SEC, the 5th Circuit ruled that administrative proceedings before in-house SEC judges abridge defendants’ constitutional right to a jury trial, potentially creating problems across a range of federal agencies.

Critics of the SEC’s gag rule were hoping that the 5th Circuit's Novinger decision would split with 2021’s SEC v. Romeril, in which the 2nd Circuit refused to grant former Xerox Inc executive Barry Romeril relief from the gag order in his SEC settlement. Last month, the Supreme Court denied Romeril's petition for review of the 2nd Circuit ruling, despite amicus backing from such celebrated SEC foes as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

That’s the bad news for gag rule protesters. It’s now clear that they’re not going to make much progress by contesting years-old settlements under the federal rules for relief from judgments or court orders.

But there was also a sliver of good news in Tuesday’s 5th Circuit ruling: Jones and Duncan said in a concurrence written by Jones that the panel's ruling should in no way be construed as approval of the SEC’s no-deny policy.

To the contrary, wrote Jones: “If you want to settle, SEC's policy says, ‘Hold your tongue, and don't say anything truthful — ever’ — or get bankrupted by having to continue litigating with the SEC,” the judge said. “A more effective prior restraint is hard to imagine.”

The concurrence predicted that “it will not be long before the courts are called on to fully consider this policy.”(At oral argument in June, Jones was even more acid-tongued, chiding SEC lawyer Jeffrey Berger for the agency’s “tone deaf” response, in the midst of its “very aggressive” agenda, to accusations that it is violating the 1st Amendment by imposing prior restraints on settling defendants.)

The SEC did not respond to my query on the 5th Circuit ruling and concurrence. Novinger counsel Margaret Little of the New Civil Liberties Alliance said she and her client are “exploring all of our options.”

The concurrence from Jones and Duncan seems to invite future challenges to the SEC’s gag rule, but the judges didn’t offer a procedural blueprint for such challenges. They did point out that Novinger’s lawyers at the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed an administrative petition in 2018, calling on the SEC to revise the rule. The SEC, as agency counsel Berger conceded in oral arguments in the Novinger case, has not taken any action in response to the petition, despite a bit of political pressure on the issue from Senator Tom Cotton, the Arkansas Republican, during a 2018 Senate hearing.

loading

Could an SEC defendant who agreed to a gag order challenge the no-deny provision by talking about her case after settling? That would be very risky: Novinger counsel Little of NCLA told the 5th Circuit panel at oral arguments in June that a challenger who attempted that route could face criminal contempt of court charges for violating a court order.

How about seeking to void the gag provision soon after settling with the SEC, instead of waiting years like Novinger and Romeril? Duncan, the 5th Circuit judge, floated that question to the SEC’s Berger during oral argument. The SEC lawyer said such a challenge could be possible as a direct appeal, though he also said that the SEC is convinced that Supreme Court precedent allows the agency to require defendants to waive their 1st Amendment rights as a condition of settling.

Little told the 5th Circuit that what’s galling about the SEC rule is that restraints apply only to targets who settle. If SEC defendants opt to litigate to a conclusion in their cases, they’re free to say whatever they want about the agency’s allegations. Even if they end up being convicted of parallel criminal charges, they can freely criticize the SEC. But those who want to mitigate risk by settling have no choice, under the current rules, but to sacrifice their 1st Amendment rights. “That can't possibly be constitutional,” Little told the 5th Circuit.

She managed to convince two 5th Circuit judges on the merits of that contention — but she still has to figure out how to make the merits matter.

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Musk-backed challenge to SEC's 'gag' rule

Free speech scholars – and Elon Musk – urge Supreme Court to review SEC gag orders

Tesla's Musk seeks to end SEC muzzle on tweets, could face uphill battle

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.