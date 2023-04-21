SEC loses bid to sanction VW in dispute over emissions case witness

Summary

Summary Law Firms U.S. magistrate judge finds no "bad faith" by VW

SEC sought deposition of "most important witness"















(Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday refused to sanction Volkswagen AG over the refusal of one of its managing agents to sit for questioning by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its case arising from VW's emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse said in his ruling that VW had not acted in "bad faith" in its efforts to convince Thorsten Duesterdiek to sit for questioning by the SEC in its lawsuit in San Francisco federal court.

"VW has used its best efforts to produce Duesterdiek, and at this point it's unclear what else VW can do," Tse wrote. He noted that Duesterdiek faces charges in Germany over the emissions fraud.

The judge said he was not "inclined to impose sanctions that could tilt the case sharply in the SEC's favor."

The "clean diesel" scandal has cost VW tens of billions of dollars in vehicle refits, buy backs, fines and legal costs so far. VW has admitted its engineers installed software designed to "defeat" U.S. emission tests.

A VW spokesperson had no comment on Friday's ruling.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Philip Inglima of Crowell & Moring, an attorney for Duesterdiek, declined to comment on Friday.

The SEC sought Duesterdiek's deposition in the lawsuit that the agency filed in 2019 accusing VW and former chief executive Martin Winterkorn of defrauding U.S. bondholders over the automaker's emissions scandal. The defendants have denied liability.

In March, the SEC called Duesterdiek "likely the most important witness in this case" and said he "had cradle-to-grave involvement in VW's long-running defeat device fraud."

VW lawyers said it should not face any sanction in the SEC's case because it had no power to force Duesterdiek to speak with the SEC.

German law prohibited the company from taking any adverse action over his alleged refusal to testify, VW told the court.

In his order, Tse said Duesterdiek's "nonappearance shouldn't doom the SEC's case."

The case is SEC v. Volkswagen AG, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:19-cv-01391.

For the SEC: Daniel Hayes, Eric Phillips and Kevin Wisniewski

For VW: Robert Giuffra, Sharon Nelles and Suhana Han of Sullivan & Cromwell

Read more:

VW fights 'draconian' SEC sanction bid in emissions case

SEC seeks sanctions against VW in emissions cheating case











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.