SEC's 'crypto mom' blasts $10.4 mln penalty for trading platform

Summary Law firms SEC said Poloniex was unregistered securities exchange

Platform was owned by Circle Internet Financial

(Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce criticized the agency's settlement with cryptocurrency trading platform Poloniex on Monday, saying the agency was slow to regulate digital assets but approached enforcement with "guns blazing."

The SEC said in Monday's settlement that the company had failed to register as a securities exchange as required by U.S. law between 2017 and 2019. The company agreed to pay a total of $10.4 million, including a $1.5 million fine.

Poloniex did not admit the allegations. The company's attorney did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Peirce, a Republican whom digital currency enthusiasts have dubbed "crypto mom" for her supportive stance on the asset class, said in a statement on Monday that had Poloniex sought to register with the SEC, it would likely have been left waiting.

"Given how slow we have been in determining how regulated entities can interact with crypto, market participants may understandably be surprised to see us to come onto the scene now with our enforcement guns blazing," she said.

Peirce's statement was the only indicator of disagreement over the settlement among the agency's two Republican and three Democratic commissioners.

The SEC's settlement took aim at Poloniex, which fintech company Circle Internet Financial owned from 2018 until it sold the platform in 2019.

The agency alleged Poloniex planned internally to be "aggressive" in handling more assets in 2017, despite saying publicly that it would not list securities.

Poloniex let users trade assets it deemed "medium risk" of being classified securities in 2018, the SEC said.

Kristina Littman, head of the SEC Enforcement Division’s cyber unit, said the company "chose increased profits over compliance with the federal securities laws."

Circle disclosed in July that it had set aside $10.4 million towards the settlement in a filing detailing a plan to go public via merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Monday's settlement and Peirce's criticism come as SEC Chair Gary Gensler seeks authority from Congress to regulate cryptocurrency exchanges, which are currently outside its purview.

The case is In the Matter of Poloniex LLC, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, No. 3-20455.

For Poloniex: Matthew Lindenbaum of Nelson Mullins

For the SEC: Pamela Sawhney, Daphna Waxman and David Tutor

