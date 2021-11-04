The SEC's mind-boggling tale of $40 million fraud on class action administrators

People exit the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - It’s no easy feat to rook securities settlement administrators, whose job, after all, is to make sure that money from settlement funds gets paid out only to investors with legitimate claims.

But according to a newly unsealed indictment and simultaneous U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaint in federal court in Philadelphia, three alleged fraudsters managed to extract no less than $40 million over the last seven years by filing false claims on behalf of three fake institutional investors.

The defendants – Joseph Cammarata, Erik Cohen and David Punturieri, as well as their purported claims aggregation firm Alpha Plus Recovery LLC – allegedly went to extraordinary trouble to perpetrate their long-running and lucrative fraud. According to the SEC’s complaint and an accompanying declaration in support of a restraining order to freeze the defendants’ assets, their elaborate scheme involved not just sham institutional investors and falsified brokerage records but also fake client agreements and even aliases that allowed the defendants to hide their identities when they talked to claims administrators.

A caveat: I was not able to reach any of the defendants for comment. I obtained phone numbers for Cammarata and Punturieri but repeated calls did not go through. I couldn't find a phone number for Cohen. The civil and criminal dockets do not list defense lawyers for any of the defendants, and the SEC email announcing that it had won a freeze order said that defense counsel are unknown. So keep in mind that we only know the government’s side of the story.

But it's one hell of a tale, including an eye-catching allegation about how the defendants spent their allegedly ill-gotten millions: “purchasing items like jewelry, cars, home renovations, watercraft, vacation homes and other real estate, including upkeep on Cammarata’s personal Caribbean island.” (The island appears, based on trademark records mentioning Cammarata, to be Sandy Cay in the Bahamas.)

The defendants allegedly used a head-spinning array of shell companies to execute the scheme, but I’ll try to simplify the SEC’s account. The fraud allegedly began in 2014 with claims filed on behalf of a Bahamian entity called Quartis Trade & Investment, which purported to be a hedge fund. Quartis, according to the SEC, was in fact controlled by Cammarata and Cohen. In 2015, the defendants diversified and began also filing claims on behalf of Nimello Holdings, a purported private trading fund established in Gibraltar. The SEC alleges that the defendants controlled Nimello as well, along with a third company, Inversiones Invergasa of Bogota, Colombia, for which they began filing securities fund claims in 2019.

All told, the SEC asserts, the defendants made about 400 fraudulent claims with administrators of securities settlement funds – and not just funds from private securities class actions. In at least two instances, the allegedly sham claims were from settlement funds resolving SEC enforcement actions against AgFeed Industries Inc and BP Plc. (I think we can all agree that it takes a special kind of chutzpah to commit fraud against settlement funds established by the SEC.)

The defendants allegedly relied on Cammarata’s ties to registered broker-dealers – until 2018, for example, he was the CEO of a broker called SpeedRoute LLC – to generate false trading records and other documents for Quartis, Nimello and Invergasa. The SEC’s complaint asserts that Punturieri and Cohen “adopted phony aliases” in phone calls and emails with settlement fund administrators, but that when Cammarata communicated with fund officials, he presented himself as an independent broker, allegedly hiding his control of Alpha Plus and the sham investment funds.

“Cammarata provided false documents and information to distribution fund administrators or otherwise verified false documents and information provided to distribution fund administrators in support of fake claims submitted by AlphaPlus on behalf of the sham clients,” the SEC declaration alleged.

The SEC complaint and declaration detail five cases in which the defendants allegedly submitted fake claims on behalf of Quartis, Nimello and Invergasa. Four claims administrators were involved. Three of them ended up paying out on allegedly fake claims by the defendants: Epiq Systems Inc in the SEC’s AgFeed case and a private class action against Penn West Petroleum Ltd; RBC Fund Services LLC in the BP case; and Gilardi & Co LLC in a private class action against American Apparel Inc. (In the fifth case, a class action settlement from EndoChoice Holdings Inc, the claims administrator KCC Class Action Services LLC rejected the defendants’ claims after a probing audit of fake trading and brokerage records for Invergasa.)

I contacted Epiq, RBC and Gilardi parent Computershare Ltd to ask about their dealings with the defendants. I heard back only from Computershare, which declined to comment.

The SEC’s filings actually portray all of the claims administrators as rigorous fact checkers who ended up being tricked only because the defendants allegedly took such extraordinary pains to fabricate records. Even the defendants, at least in the early years of the alleged scheme, were surprised and concerned about claims administrators’ diligence.

In March 2015, for instance, Cammarata allegedly emailed Punturieri because he was distressed by Punturieri’s slow response to questions from a fund administrator. Cammarata allegedly wrote back: “I woke up in the middle of the night thinking about JAIL, because we waited a week to hear anything from the admin.”

Later that year, after Nimello filed a claim for recovery from the AgFeed fund, Epiq emailed a series of detailed questions about Nimello and its purported broker relationships to a Punturieri alias email account. Punturieri allegedly forwarded Epiq's questions to Cohen and Cammarata. Cammarata allegedly replied, “This is going to be tougher than I thought.”

If the DOJ and SEC allegations are true – and U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney of Philadelphia found the SEC’s claims to be credible enough to order a freeze on defendants’ assets – Cammarata, Cohen and Punturieri must have mastered those early fears, since the scheme supposedly continued for years after Cammarata allegedly told Punturieri that he woke up thinking about jail.

And now, according to the Justice Department’s press release, they each face a maximum of 20 years in prison if they're convicted.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

