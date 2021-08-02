See you in November? Delta surge prompts law firms to rehash return plans

Summary

Summary Law firms A COVID-19 resurgence is forcing firms to rethink reopening plans

Schiff Hardin pushed back its reopening date from September to November

Davis Polk, Reed Smith, and Fried Frank are requiring vaccines

(Reuters) - The quick-spreading Delta variant is upending return-to-office plans for a growing number of law firms, sparking fresh delays and stricter policies just when many had hoped to be entering a more relaxed phase of the pandemic.

Schiff Hardin on Monday announced what appears to be the longest reopening delay yet — the firm is pushing back its firmwide office return by nine weeks, from Sept. 7 to Nov. 4. Citing recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, managing partner Joe Krasovec also said that as of Aug. 9, all attorneys, staff and visitors to the firm’s offices must be vaccinated.

Masks are back at Schiff Hardin too, including for vaccinated workers. “Effective immediately, anyone accessing Schiff Hardin’s offices must wear a mask and practice social distancing,” according to a statement from the Chicago-based firm.

McDermott Will & Emery also said in an internal email Monday that it is immediately instituting a vaccine requirement for access to its U.S. offices, and that masks must be worn in open areas in every location. The firm is also pushing back its target reopening date by about a month to Oct. 12.

"We had hoped we could avoid these tighter measures, particularly when we seemed to have turned a corner just a few weeks ago," chairman Ira Coleman wrote in the email. "Unfortunately, we need to face the circumstances as they are — and with a deep responsibility for our people, our families and our communities."

Davis Polk & Wardwell confirmed Monday that it too is requiring all U.S. lawyers and staff to be fully vaccinated before they can return to work in person. Those who don’t comply and are not granted an exemption will have their building access cards deactivated. The firm has set a date of Sept. 13 for office reopenings.

Both Reed Smith and Fried Frank on Monday began requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter their offices. Attorneys and staff at Fried Frank have been working from the office on a voluntary basis for nearly a year. The firm on Sept. 13 will begin the second phase of its office reopening, with workers spending one or two days a week on site.

Reed Smith informed its U.S. personnel of the new vaccine requirement on July 29, saying it would make “reasonable” accommodations on a case-by-case basis for those who aren’t vaccinated due to medical, religious or other reasons. Those who aren’t vaccinated will continue to work remotely in the meantime. The firm is also scheduled to fully reopen its offices Sept. 13, and masks will be required in areas with high COVID transmission rates.

Law firms are hardly the only ones grappling with how to bring workers back to offices at a time when COVID-19 is resurging, said Littler Mendelson shareholder Philip Berkowitz, co-chair of the firm’s international employment law practice.

“There continues to be a lot of caution and benchmarking on return-to-work and mandatory vaccines,” he said. “Few companies or law firms want to make the first move, perhaps out of concern that they may lose valued employees or associates to competitors who are more flexible about remote work.”

But the number of major corporations requiring vaccinations is slowly growing, and now includes Google and Facebook. And with big employers moving toward vaccine mandates, Berkowitz said he expects more law firms to follow suit.

Hogan Lovells last week announced that only those who have been vaccinated are allowed in its office, and that it is delaying its target return to work date until Sept. 13. Cooley is also requiring all lawyers, staff and guests to be vaccinated in order to be in their office as of Labor Day, while Arent Fox's vaccine mandate for attorneys and staff goes into effect Sept. 6

