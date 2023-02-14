Senate confirms another Biden judicial pick, filling seat in Chicago

Law firms Cooley LLP Follow















(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed to the federal bench in Chicago a former federal prosecutor who helped convict the city's public schools chief for bribery and probed its police department for civil rights violations.

Lindsay Jenkins, now a partner at U.S. law firm Cooley, was confirmed by a 59-40 vote. U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Jenkins for the seat in July after she was recommended by Illinois' Democratic U.S. senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Democrats and the Biden administration have vowed to continue to fast-track efforts to reshape the federal judiciary, choosing demographically diverse candidates and nominees with varied legal experiences.

Shortly before confirming Jenkins, who is Black, the Senate on Tuesday approved Biden's 100th federal court appointment — Gina Méndez-Miró, who will be the first openly LGBTQ+ American judge to serve on the federal district court in Puerto Rico.

Jenkins is taking the seat that was held by John Lee, who last year became the first Asian American judge to serve on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

With Jenkins confirmed, the Senate has now exceeded the pace of confirmations in both the Trump and Obama administrations, Durbin said in a separate statement Tuesday.

Jenkins joined the Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office in 2006. She was part of a team that charged Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett with taking kickbacks and bribes for steering lucrative contracts to one of her previous employers.

Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in October 2015 and was sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison in April 2017.

Jenkins also assisted the Justice Department in its civil rights investigation into the Chicago Police Department following the November 2015 release of dashcam video showing white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, and sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. A 2017 Justice Department report found that Chicago police routinely violated people's civil rights.

Jenkins joined Cooley in December 2021, shortly after the Silicon Valley-founded law firm entered the Chicago market.

Read more:

Biden's 100th confirmed judge is LGBTQ+ first for Puerto Rico

Senate Democrats kick-off post-recess judicial nominee push with first vote

Democrats recommend judges for Chicago federal court

Cooley adds federal prosecutor to fast-growing Chicago ranks











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.