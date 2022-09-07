Senate Democrats kick-off post-recess judicial nominee push with first vote

Illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed the first Asian American judge to serve on the Chicago-based federal appeals court, as Democrats fresh from their August recess move to ramp up confirmations of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

In the first vote post-recess, the Senate voted 50-44 to elevate U.S. District Judge John Lee to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Democrats also teed up consideration of three other appellate court nominees.

Lee, a Korean American and judge in the Northern District of Illinois since 2012, will succeed U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood, a prominent liberal jurist who plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement.

Lee, 54, garnered only three Republicans votes. Some GOP senators criticized his decisionfrom the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to uphold a 2020 stay-at-home order by Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, a Democrat, that limited in-person church services.

Other cases he presided over include consumer privacy litigation against ByteDance Ltd's TikTok Inc that settled for $92 million and the prosecution of two ex-Bank of America traders convicted in 2021 of rigging precious-metals prices through "spoofing."

The vote came as Senate Democrats, having now achieved passage of time-consuming measures tackling the climate, healthcare and gun control, said they would spend more time confirming new judges.

The Senate has already confirmed 76 of Biden's judicial nominees, including 18 for circuit courts. That's more than former Republican President Donald Trump had at this stage in his presidency, which ended with a near-record 234 appointments.

But another 64 of Biden's picks, including 18 for the appeals courts, still await confirmation, with limited time left before the Nov. 8 midterms, when Democrats face the prospect of losing their narrow control of the Senate to Republicans.

"Our work is not finished by a long shot," Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Further confirmation votes are expected. The Senate on Tuesday voted 48-45 to cut-off debate and proceed to a final vote on Andre Mathis, a Nashville-based Butler Snow partner nominated to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer late Tuesday also moved to cut off debate and proceed to votes on two other nominees, Arianna Freeman for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Salvador Mendoza for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

