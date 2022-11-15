Senate Democrats ramp up nominee push, weighing 4th Circuit pick

Summary S.C. state judge DeAndrea Benjamin up for U.S. appeals court

Republican judiciary members question nominee's bail-bond rulings















(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday held their first judiciary hearing since the midterm elections, weighing a nominee who would become only the second woman of color to serve on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee considered a slate of six U.S. court picks headlined by DeAndrea Benjamin, a Black woman who was nominated for the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th Circuit. She has served as a South Carolina state judge since 2011.

Tuesday's hearing offered a fresh glimpse at what's to come for the remainder of Biden's term, as Democrats will retain control of the Senate in January at the start of the new Congress. Republican control of the Senate could have slowed down the confirmation process for Biden's court picks.

So far, Biden has appointed 84 judges, matching his predecessor Republican Donald Trump at the same point in their presidencies.

Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin of Illinois touted Benjamin as "the whole package" based on her experience as a judge and former prosecutor. Republicans criticized Benjamin over a handful of criminal defense rulings she made as a state court judge.

Benjamin serves in Columbia, South Carolina, on the state Fifth Judicial Circuit, a trial court of general civil and criminal jurisdiction. The 4th Circuit hears appeals from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Republicans on the committee at Tuesday's hearing mainly questioned Benjamin about her bail-bond rulings in criminal cases that came before her.

In one case they cited, Benjamin had denied bond at the time of a defendant's arrest on a shooting charge but granted it nearly two years later, amid claims that the state was violating the man's right to a speedy trial. The defendant after his release was accused of attempted murder of law enforcement officers.

"Do you think it was a mistake to release a violent criminal on bond when he went out and committed yet another violent crime?" Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas asked Benjamin.

Benjamin spurned Cruz's push for a yes or no response, saying she considers the circumstances of cases individually and weighs both the U.S. Constitution and state constitution as she rules on matters.

Benjamin is one of 12 U.S. circuit nominees pending further action in the Senate. Other nominees include abortion rights lawyer Julie Rikelman, picked for the Boston-based 1st Circuit, and Dale Ho, a voting rights advocate who was nominated to serve as a New York federal judge.

The judiciary panel on Tuesday also considered Robert Ballou for the Western District of Virginia; Todd Edelman for the District of Columbia federal bench; Kymberly Evanson for the Western District of Washington; Myong Joun for the District of Massachusetts; and Colleen Lawless for the Central District of Illinois.

