Senate Democrats target Supreme Court 'shadow docket' after Texas abortion decision

Chairman Richard Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Texas Unconstitutional Abortion Ban and the Role of the Shadow Docket", in Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Senate Democrats on Wednesday accused the U.S. Supreme Court of abusing its "shadow docket" process for considering emergency actions to deliver conservatives major wins on cases involving broad social and political issues without public deliberation.

During a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Democrats said the Supreme Court's growing use of its emergency docket to deliver conservative wins, including by allowing Texas' abortion ban to take effect earlier this month, threatened to undercut faith in the justices' impartiality.

The court in recent years has increasingly made substantive decisions on major issues via the shadow docket, deciding quickly without live arguments and sometimes late at night in a process that critics have argued lacks transparency.

Former Republican President Donald Trump's administration won 28 of the 41 cases it brought via the shadow docket. His administration made greater use of the emergency process and scored more wins than his two predecessors combined.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's chair, on Wednesday said the Supreme Court "has started to use the shadow docket for more political and controversial decisions, with results that appear, on the face, ideologically driven."

Chief among the Democrats' targets was the court's late-night 5-4 decision on Sept. 1 denying a request by abortion and women's health providers for an injunction on enforcement of a Texas ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas law is unusual in that it gives private citizens the power to enforce it by enabling them to sue anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion.

That feature has helped shield the law from being immediately blocked as it made it more difficult to directly sue the government and was cited by the Supreme Court's conservative majority in deciding not to intervene at the time.

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the committee's ranking Republican, argued the justices "did something very ordinary" by reserving judgment on complex issues in that case.

He accused Democrats of staging the hearing to pressure the court before arguments on Dec. 1 in a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law in which the state is seeking to overturn the high court's decision in Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion.

Testifying at Wednesday's hearing, Edmund LaCour, the solicitor general under Republican Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, argued the Supreme Court's emergency orders served parties well.

"Many of our cases involve time sensitive matters and requests for emergency relief made either by the state or by our opponents," he said.

But Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law, testified that the Texas abortion decision followed a troubling pattern.

He noted that the same five justices in the majority in the Texas abortion case – Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett – also blocked states from enforcing COVID-19 gathering restrictions on places of worship in several shadow docket cases.

"To be clear, it's not the volume by itself (that) is the problem," he said. "It is that more and more of these rulings are directly and permanently shaping state and federal policies."