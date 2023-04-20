Senate judicial panel advances Biden nominees as Feinstein remains absent

Companies United States Senate Follow















(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced seven of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees on a bipartisan vote, as concerns mount over how judges will be confirmed as Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein remains absent from Washington.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said at the start of Thursday's meeting that even without Feinstein, who has been absent since being hospitalized with shingles in March, "there's nothing to prevent" the panel from voting on nominees that have bipartisan support.

The committee's tight political margin means Democrats now cannot easily move nominees to the Senate floor to be confirmed without Republican support.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the committee's top Republican, said that he would do his part "to keep the committee moving forward."

"The committee can operate, sometimes we just can't agree and that's just part of life," Graham said.

Feinstein, 89, has resisted calls to resign from her seat and asked that she be temporarily replaced on the committee.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Tuesday sought to place Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland on the panel, but Graham blocked the motion.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell also said his party will not provide votes needed to pass a different measure swapping Cardin for Feinstein.

All of the judicial nominees advanced to the full Senate on Thursday were for lifetime appointments at district courts. Graham was the sole Republican vote in favor of some of the nominees.

The nominees are Mónica Ramírez Almadani and Wesley Hsu for the Central District of California; Jeffrey Cummings and LaShonda Hunt for the Northern District of Illinois; Michael Farbiarz and Robert Kirsch for the District of New Jersey; and Orelia Eleta Merchant for the Eastern District of New York.

1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Michael Delaney was also listed on the agenda for Thursday's meeting, but no vote was held on his nomination.

Some Democrats have raised concerns about Delaney over a legal brief he signed in defense of a since-repealed New Hampshire law that required parents be notified before their minor child obtains an abortion. Delaney has said he had "extremely limited involvement" in the case.











