Senate judicial panel clears stalled Biden nominees as Feinstein returns

May 11 (Reuters) - With U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein back in Washington, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted along party lines to advance three of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees for consideration by the full Senate.

Without Republican support, the candidates--Charnelle Bjelkengren for the Eastern District of Washington, S. Kato Crews in Colorado and Marian Gaston for the Southern District of California--had been stalled in the committee during the California Democrat’s health-related absence.

Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized with shingles in March and remained away from Washington until this week, undermining Democratic plans to quickly approve Biden’s judicial nominees.

Bjelkengren and Crews drew fire from Republicans after they both fumbled questions related to constitutional law from Republican Sen. John Kennedy during their confirmation hearings.

Bjelkengren, a local trial judge in Washington state, could not explain the function of sections of the U.S. Constitution relating to the executive branch and constitutional amendments. Crews, a U.S. magistrate judge in Colorado, could not describe a Brady motion, a court filing in which a criminal defendant can demand evidence helpful to their defense.

Republicans on the panel suggested their performance showed they were unqualified to sit on the federal bench.

“This is not some obscure question about some obscure Latin phrase no one should know,” Sen. Ted Cruz said at Thursday’s hearing. “This is literally the basic architecture of our constitution.”

Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat, defended the nominees, noting they have both been deemed qualified by the American Bar Association and as sitting judges have already presided over courtrooms.

“One response during a hearing does not negate a lifetime of service,” Durbin said.

The panel also advanced the nominations of three additional district court nominees -- Jeremy Daniel for the Northern District of Illinois, Brendan Hurson for the District of Maryland and Darrel Papillion for the Eastern District of Louisiana -- who all garnered some support from Republicans.

1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Michael Delaney was listed on the agenda for Thursday's meeting, but for the second consecutive week, no vote was held on his nomination.

Some Democrats have raised concerns about Delaney over a legal brief he signed in defense of a since-repealed New Hampshire law that required parents be notified before their minor child obtains an abortion. Delaney has said he had "extremely limited involvement" in the case.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward. Additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen











