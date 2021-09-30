Senate panel advances 9 Biden prosecutor picks; splits on Massachusetts nominee

A plane flies across the sky beside the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel on Thursday advanced nine of President Joe Biden's U.S. attorney picks, including a nominee who would be Manhattan's first Black top federal prosecutor and a progressive district attorney up for the job in Massachusetts who received a tied, party-line vote.

The Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on the nomination of Damian Williams to head up the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is known for its high-profile Wall Street fraud and public corruption cases.

But while Williams and seven other nominees were advanced on a bipartisan voice vote, the panel split 11-11 along party lines on the nomination of Rachael Rollins, the Boston-based district attorney for Suffolk County known for her calls for criminal justice reform.

The tied vote means her nomination will now face an additional procedural hurdle before the full Senate, which Democrats control, can formally vote to confirm her.

Rollins is part of a movement of "progressive prosecutors" that supports eliminating racial disparities in the justice system, which rejects a traditional "tough on crime" culture that they say has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black men.

A vote on Rollins was delayed by a week due to a move by Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who said her "radical pro-crime stances" and push to not prosecute low-level, nonviolent crimes contributed to a rise in violence.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's ranking member, countered by citing a study that found Rollins' policies led to a reductions in offenders facing a new criminal complaint and said she had support of local leaders.

Republicans requested a rare roll call vote on Rollins, something Durbin said had not been done with a U.S. attorney pick in 30 years, including during the Trump administration, when Democrats consented to voice votes on 85 nominees.

"Comity is a two-way street," Durbin warned.

Other nominees who advanced to a Senate floor vote included Breon Peace, an ex-prosecutor at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton tapped to lead the Brooklyn-based U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Biden has nominated 25 people to run the 93 U.S. attorneys' offices, often picking people of color in an effort to diversify the U.S. Justice Department's ranks in the wake of last year's racial justice reform protests.

Williams, Peace and Rollins are all Black. Williams would be the first Black person to lead the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, and Rollins would be the first Black woman in the role in Massachusetts.

Williams has been with SDNY since 2012 and currently heads its securities fraud unit. Before his current post, he helped secure the 2018 corruption conviction of former New York state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat.

He also prosecuted former U.S. Representative Christopher Collins for insider trading. Former President Donald Trump later pardoned the New York Republican.

If confirmed, Williams would inherit an investigation of former Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.

Other nominees who advanced on Tuesday included longtime prosecutor Jessica Aber to head the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Virginia, which often prosecutes government leak cases, such as that of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The committee voted to advance Carla Freedman for the Northern District of New York; William Ihlenfeld for the Northern District of West Virginia; Christopher Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia; William Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia; and Darcie McElwee in Maine.

