Senate panel hails rare unity on Biden nominee for 5th Circuit judge

May 17 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday touted the nomination of a judge to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as an example of how Republicans can work with President Joe Biden to advance judicial nominees.

Irma Carrillo Ramirez, a longtime federal magistrate judge in the Northern District of Texas, was nominated by Biden after Texas’ two Republican senators recommended her for the post. Sen. John Cornyn said he and Sen. Ted Cruz set up a bipartisan committee of Texas lawyers that vetted Ramirez.

“This is an example of how I think the process should work,” Cornyn said at a hearing Wednesday.

Progressive advocates have pressed Senate Democrats to scrap the “blue slip” tradition whereby senators must approve judicial nominees from their home states. The custom was abandoned for circuit judges during the Trump administration, but has remained in place for district court picks, frustrating critics who have said Republicans exploit the process to stall nominations.

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat who has supported the tradition, addressed its opponents at Wednesday’s hearing, saying he wanted to “overcome that criticism with results.”

Ramirez, who faced no Republican resistance at the hearing, showed bipartisan cooperation was still possible, he said.

If confirmed, Ramirez would join an appeals court that has been hostile to Biden administration policies and where 12 of the 16 active judges were appointed by Republicans.

The court is hearing an appeal Wednesday in a closely watched case involving the abortion pill mifepristone.

Ramirez would be the first Hispanic woman and only active Hispanic judge on the court.

She appeared at the hearing alongside Ana de Alba, a district court judge nominated to the liberal-leaning 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

De Alba faced questions from Republicans over her decision to sentence a child pornography defendant to a shorter prison term than federal sentencing guidelines suggested, echoing opposition now-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson drew at her nomination hearing last year.

De Alba said her sentence was in line with a probation officer's recommendation and based on an “individualized assessment” of the defendant.

“It is not my job to rubber stamp what the government requests, what probation requests or what the defense wants,” De Alba said.

The committee will decide at a later hearing whether to advance the nominees to a vote in the full Senate.

Reporting by Andrew Goudsward











