Seven years after Ferguson investigation, Missouri police still resist reforms

[1/2] Police ask protesters to stay off the street in Ferguson, Missouri, August 10, 2015. Protesters regrouped in Ferguson, Missouri, on Monday evening after a state of emergency was declared, aimed at preventing a repeat of violence the night before on the anniversary of the police shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The shooting death of teenager Michael Brown by a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer prompted the U.S. Justice Department's most significant investigation of policing practices since the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After Brown's killing in 2014, the DOJ spent roughly 100 days conducting the on-site investigation, which included reviewing 35,000 pages of police records, interviewing the city’s leadership and at least half its officers, and even participating in ride-alongs with cops.

The resulting report included one of the most unambiguous formal findings of institutional racism and predatory policing in the DOJ’s history of investigating local police departments for systemic violations. The Ferguson Police Department was more focused on a racially discriminatory strategy to generate revenue – criminalizing and squeezing money for public services out of its non-white residents – than public safety, the DOJ concluded.

Officials entered into a consent decree in 2016, agreeing to reform what the DOJ described as a pattern of conduct that "violates the First, Fourth, and 14th Amendments.”

Seven years later, local officials around Missouri are apparently continuing some of the same problematic and unlawful practices identified in Ferguson.

A federal appeals court delivered a partial win to legal advocacy groups on Nov. 1 in a class action challenging the St. Louis County Police Department’s so-called “wanteds” system, which allows police to make arrests without a warrant or probable cause. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the process is lawful in extremely limited circumstances, but is “fraught with the risk of violating the constitution.” (Ferguson is one of nearly 90 municipalities in St. Louis County, right outside the City of St. Louis).

The judges denied qualified immunity to an officer in the suit – a rare ruling establishing that municipalities and individual cops are exposed to liability if they use similar practices, and which should prompt immediate reforms.

The “wanteds” system allows officers to enter electronic notices in a regional police database that authorize any other cop to interrogate or arrest someone – an end-run around the usual requirement of an arrest warrant approved by a magistrate judge.

That’s in fact how the DOJ described Ferguson’s system seven years ago.

“This system has been in place for over 20 years, even though the U.S. Department of Justice recommended in 2015 that the Ferguson Police Department discontinue its use,” the 8th Circuit wrote on Nov. 1. (“Recommendation” appears to be a generous euphemism for the legally-binding terms of the agreement.)

The lawsuit revealed that the St. Louis County Police Department issued roughly 15,000 wanted notices between 2011 and 2016 and made 2,500 formal arrests – a mere 17% success rate.

A County Police spokesperson told me the department already revised its policy “prior to the ruling” and now requires probable cause and approval from a supervisor before an officer can issue a wanted notice. Both warrants and wanteds require “the same level of proof,” the spokesperson added.

Attorneys for the county didn’t respond to my inquiries.

The point about the requirements raises this question: If the burdens of proof are "the same," as the spokesperson said, then why is the department continuing to use the constitutionally fraught procedure -- if not to circumvent the constitutionally sound warrant process, as the DOJ put it?

The 8th Circuit case was brought by ArchCity Defenders and the Center for Constitutional Rights on behalf of Dwayne Furlow and Ralph Torres, who were arrested pursuant to wanteds. The arresting officers didn’t have probable cause to think they committed a crime nor warrants, according to the opinion.

The county maintained that officers who issue wanteds do so based on probable cause, and it argued that their knowledge can be imputed to arresting officers. But the court rejected that argument because it only applies in team investigations, noting also that the county police department used to have a written policy that “did not explicitly require" probable cause.

Blake Strode, ArchCity executive director, told me the group began investigating after several clients were arrested on wanted notices.

“Someone in the office said ‘I think the DOJ remarked on this in Ferguson,’ and sure enough, they had said it was constitutionally problematic,” Strode said.

“We’re encouraged because the court found that wanteds are constitutional only in very narrow circumstances and spent many pages describing how problematic and constitutionally fraught they are,” he added. “The logic really validates the arguments we’ve making for years that the practice” is generally illegal.

Indeed, the DOJ's 2015 investigation produced “evidence that the use of wanteds has resulted in numerous unconstitutional arrests.”

The settlement with Ferguson required a moratorium on wanteds, which were not to be reinstated “without significant modifications.'

Ferguson police didn’t respond to my questions.

The DOJ also pointed out that “police departments in surrounding municipalities and the County” have practices similar to Ferguson, although that issue was “beyond the scope” of the investigation. In fact, federal officials even considered opening another investigation of the St. Louis police department for similar problems, Reuters reported in October 2020. The idea was shelved only because they believed higher-ups appointed by former President Donald Trump would oppose the probe.

The ruling last week shows some departments in the region are maintaining legally dubious practices, even after the revelations in Ferguson became a flashpoint in a global civil rights movement.

And officials seem to be resisting making changes because such practices are profitable and convenient.

Ferguson officials expressed concerns that the reforms required to stop exploitative policing in their city would “cripple city finances,” Reuters reported in March 2016. (A measure to institute a modest property tax increase to fund the reforms didn't get the required two-thirds majority vote.)

Moreover, the decision in Furlow and Torres' case isn't the first such ruling against a police department.

In 2019, the 8th Circuit refused to dismiss constitutional claims against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department after an officer issued a wanted for a woman’s car, which resulted in the vehicle being effectively repossessed by a towing company. The U.S. Supreme Court declined the city’s petition for review in March 2020, and the woman won a jury trial in May.

All in all, the legal risks – to say nothing of their ineffectiveness – make clear that police should abandon wanted notices. That said, the experience of the past several years indicates that reform remains dependent on officials and actors outside of police departments.











