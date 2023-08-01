Sexual harassment case against US judiciary heads to mediation

Caryn Strickland, a former public defender in the Western District of North Carolina, testifies before a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on March 17, 2022. U.S. House of Representatives/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A lawsuit claiming federal court officials mishandled a former North Carolina public defender's complaints of sexual harassment is headed to mediation rather than going to trial next month as planned.

In a court filing on Tuesday, the ex-public defender, Caryn Strickland, and U.S. Department of Justice lawyers defending the judiciary said they had agreed to heed a judge's advice to hold further settlement talks before a mediator.

At a hearing last week, U.S. District Judge William Young, the Massachusetts judge assigned for conflict reasons to hear the North Carolina lawsuit, recommended a Boston colleague, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler, to mediate the dispute.

Both sides said in Tuesday's filing that they had agreed to an in-person mediation in Boston before Bowler within the next 45 days. Young had said if they agreed to mediate, he would cancel the Sept. 5 non-jury trial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The parties had no immediate comment.

The 2020 lawsuit was headed to trial after a federal appeals court last year revived Strickland's claims that she was sexually harassed by a superior and stonewalled in her efforts to have the judiciary address her complaint.

Strickland worked for the Federal Public Defender's Office in the Western District of North Carolina. Federal public defenders' offices are part of the judiciary.

She testified before Congress last year alongside other women who said they experienced or witnessed harassment and discrimination while working in the federal judiciary, whose workforce lacks protections under Title VII against workplace sexual harassment.

The defense counters that the Federal Public Defender's Office and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took prompt and effective action to address Strickland's complaint and that her sexual harassment allegation was untrue.

During a July 27 hearing, both sides told Young that they had previously explored a settlement but that talks had been unsuccessful.

The case is Strickland v. United States, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1346.

For Strickland: Cooper Strickland

For the government: Madeline McMahon and Danielle Young of the U.S. Department of Justice

