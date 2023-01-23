Shareholders blast Madison Square Garden’s ‘implausible’ explanation for erasing emails

Companies

Jan 23 - The corporation that owns the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall has some unique ideas about litigation tactics.

You already know about Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp’s policy of barring plaintiffs' lawyers who are suing the company from attending events at MSG, Radio City and other venues in the MSG portfolio. You’ve probably also heard about MSG’s use of facial recognition technology to enforce the ban, which has led to a spate of sympathetic news stories about plaintiffs' lawyers whose plans were abruptly upended when MSG security guards refused to allow them in to concerts and other events.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, who is presiding over consolidated shareholder litigation stemming from the 2021 merger of MSG’s sports network and entertainment business, is on record describing the plaintiffs' lawyer ban as “the stupidest thing I've ever read,” and “totally crazy.”

But at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, McCormick seems likely to delve into the more serious matter of MSG’s handling of evidence in the two shareholder suits she is overseeing. McCormick called for the hearing on Friday, after receiving a letter from shareholder lawyer Christine Mackintosh of Grant & Eisenhofer suggesting that MSG either has a “troubling” and “disturbing” policy of quickly erasing fired employees’ electronic records — or that the company has misrepresented its evidence retention policies to avoid producing evidence from a former vice president who was fired on the eve of a crucial audit committee meeting.

Mackintosh's letter asserted the “facial implausibility” of MSG’s purported policy of immediately erasing the electronic records of fired employees unless the documents are subject to a litigation hold. The shareholder lawyer also argued that MSG’s production of texts and emails from other fired executives belies its explanation for the missing electronic evidence from the former VP.

A caveat: Mackintosh’s letter was in response to a sealed letter to McCormick from MSG defense lawyer Raymond DiCamillo of Richards, Layton & Finger. On Monday, DiCamillo publicly filed a second letter disputing some statements in Friday's filing by Mackintosh.

MSG’s policy, he said, is not immediately to erase fired employees’ files but to wait 90 days before automatic deletion of emails that are not covered by a litigation hold. The fired VP’s records, DiCamillo said, were not subject to a preservation order so were erased in accordance with MSG policy.

In a statement, MSG said there is nothing unusual or improper about that policy. “MSG Entertainment’s document retention policy is consistent with public companies of our size and accepted best practices,” the statement said.

Here’s the background on the Delaware discovery dispute. Shareholders from the once-separate MSG sports and entertainment businesses both accuse the company’s controlling investors, the Dolan family, of ramming through a merger that benefited the Dolans at the expense of minority shareholders from each company. At the time of the deal, the sports network was thriving but the entertainment business was weighed down by the expense of building a billion-dollar MSG complex in Las Vegas.

Shareholders’ theories thereafter diverge. The sports network shareholders allege in a class action that the Dolans underpaid to acquire their shares in the merger with the entertainment business. The entertainment shareholders, meanwhile, claim in a derivative suit that tainted deal negotiations resulted in a merger that drove down the value of their shares.

MSG, I should note, contends the merger process was fair and that the two sets of plaintiffs are positing irreconcilable theories.

The cases feature a slew of shareholder firms, including Grant & Eisenhofer, Wolf Popper and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith in the sports network class action; and Block & Leviton and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann in the entertainment derivative suit.

Discovery was supposed to have wrapped up in November, but shareholders told McCormick at a hearing last week that MSG hadn’t turned over all kinds of relevant evidence, including text messages from key executives. Plaintiffs' lawyers in both cases accused MSG of defying evidentiary rules and improperly deleting evidence. Even MSG defense counsel DiCamillo conceded that the discovery process had been imperfect, although he and defense co-counsel Matthew Schwartz of Sullivan & Cromwell emphasized that MSG had already given vast troves of evidence to shareholders.

The sports network plaintiffs specifically asked McCormick to order MSG to produce records from an executive on MSG’s internal audit team who was supposed to have attended a 2021 audit committee meeting about cost overruns for the Las Vegas entertainment complex. She was instead fired on the eve of the meeting. MSG said she was terminated because she had circulated a proprietary auditing template from her previous employer. Shareholders said the timing of the termination seemed suspicious so they needed discovery to check MSG’s story.

McCormick sided with shareholders and ordered MSG to hand over electronic discovery from the fired executive’s files, as well as discovery on an investigation of her firing by MSG auditor Deloitte.

Two days later, MSG counsel DiCamillo submitted a letter to McCormick. His letter, as I mentioned, is sealed. But the response by Grant & Eisenhofer partner Mackintosh is not – and it is blistering.

According to Mackintosh, MSG implied that it had deleted the fired VP’s emails immediately. That, she said, “is – to put it mildly – troubling,” especially with respect to the records of an internal auditing executive at a public company.

Mackintosh also cast doubt on the truth of the company’s “disturbing disclosure” that it actually has such a policy. The company, she said, had turned over electronic records from at least two other senior MSG Entertainment employees who were not identified as document custodians and were therefore presumably not subject to any litigation hold. (DiCamillo said in Monday’s response that the two other fired executives were under a preservation hold in different litigation.)

The back and forth should make for quite a spicy hearing on Tuesday.

