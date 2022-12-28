Shareholders v. Tesla, Nasdaq's diversity rule: Securities cases to watch in 2023















(Reuters) - Some of the biggest securities cases of 2023 are surely yet to come, but major litigation is already on the docket. Courts are set to grapple with whether Elon Musk defrauded Tesla shareholders, whether investors can sue over misstatements in direct listings and if Nasdaq's board diversity rule is constitutional.

Here are some securities cases to watch in 2023.

DID ELON MUSK DEFRAUD TESLA INVESTORS?

In January, Elon Musk and Tesla Inc are set to face a jury in a shareholder class action claiming that Musk fraudulently inflated Tesla stock in 2018 by falsely tweeting that he was considering taking the electric vehicle company private. Musk and Tesla have said the statements did not violate the law.

Trials are a rarity in shareholder class actions, with fewer than 1% being tried to verdict between 1997 and 2018, according to securities litigation consulting firm Cornerstone Research.

The lawsuit in San Francisco federal court seeks unspecified damages from Musk, Tesla and its directors on behalf of investors who bought or sold Tesla stock in the days after Musk's announcement on Twitter.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who is overseeing the trial, has ruled that those statements were false and that Musk made them recklessly. At trial, the jury will determine whether the statements mattered to investors and how they affected Tesla stock.

The case is In re Tesla Inc Securities Litigation, No. 18-04865.

CAN NASDAQ REQUIRE BOARD DIVERSITY DISCLOSURES?

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule this year on conservative activists' challenge to Nasdaq's board diversity rule, which requires companies listed on the exchange to have diverse boards, or explain why they do not.

The rule was introduced in late 2020, after protests in the U.S. over racial injustice sparked discussion about corporate board diversity.

But the groups say it violates the Constitution by encouraging discrimination and violating companies' right to free speech.

Nasdaq has argued the rules level the playing field between large investors that have the resources to compile boards' demographic information and small investors who do not.

The case is Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment v. SEC, No. 21-60626.

CAN DIRECT LISTING INVESTORS SUE OVER MISLEADING OFFERING MATERIALS?

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a bid by Slack Technologies Inc to avoid a lawsuit accusing the workplace communication software company of misstatements in its 2019 direct listing - an alternative to an initial public offering.

U.S. law allows investors to sue over misleading offering materials, but only when their shares are "traceable" to the materials.

The justices will consider how to apply that to direct listings, where unregistered insider shares and registered shares issued pursuant to offering materials are made available at the same time and are practically impossible to distinguish.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in September that blocking lawsuits over direct listings would create a loophole and let companies avoid liability for misstatements.

Slack has argued the 9th Circuit's ruling conflicts with decisions by other courts and would allow investors to sue over offering materials without tracing their stock back to the applicable offering.

The case is Slack v. Pirani, No. 22-200.











