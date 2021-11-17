Sherrilyn Ifill to step down as president of NAACP Legal Defense Fund

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill speaks to reporters in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary Ifill has led group since 2012, expanding budget and staff

Janai Nelson will take over in the spring

(Reuters) - Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) for nearly a decade, will leave the post in the spring, the group said Wednesday.

LDF senior lawyer Janai Nelson will take over as president, having served as Ifill’s deputy in recent years on litigation and strategic matters.

The LDF, which spun off from the NAACP in 1957 and has separate leadership, was founded by Thurgood Marshall and is one of the leading racial justice groups in the country. The group pursues civil rights litigation, works to protect voting rights, and recruits and trains future civil rights attorneys.

An LDF spokeswoman said Wednesday that Ifill is stepping down to work on a book about white supremacy in America.

“I have given this work my all, and I am proud of our accomplishments, including our increased growth and strength,” Ifill said in a statement.

According to the LDF, its staff, budget and endowment has grown significantly under Ifill’s stewardship. It has tackled police brutality, educational inequality, and housing discrimination in recent years, and worked to protect voting rights during the 2020 election.

Ifill and Nelson worked together to establish the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, which will provide full law school scholarships, training, and post-graduate fellowships to 50 aspiring civil rights lawyers over the next decade. That program, launched this year, is being funded with $40 million from an anonymous donor.

Nelson first joined the LDF in 1995 as a law student extern, and returned several times, most recently as associate-director counsel in 2014.

