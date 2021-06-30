Sidney Powell, Lin Wood tap Michigan counsel ahead of sanctions hearing

Attorney Sidney Powell looks at attorney L. Lin Wood as he speaks during a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and other attorneys facing potential sanctions for their roles in trying to overturn Michigan's 2020 electoral results in favor of former president Donald Trump have turned to a pair of attorney grievance and ethics specialists from a local Michigan law firm.

Donald Campbell and Patrick McGlinn, attorneys at Southfield, Michigan-based Collins Einhorn Farrell PC, filed notices of appearance on Wednesday in Detroit federal court on behalf of lawyers Powell, Wood, Scott Hagerstrom, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson, Gregory Rohl and Howard Kleinhendler.

The filings say Campbell and McGlinn were hired in response to a June 17 order by U.S. District Judge Linda Parker mandating that every attorney whose names were on pleadings in the election challenge lawsuit must appear at a July 6 hearing over whether they should be sanctioned.

The lawyers alleged in the lawsuit that a vast, tangled fraud allowed Democrat Joe Biden to flip the state and win the election over Trump. Parker dismissed the allegations in December.

The city of Detroit and Michigan state officials have asked Parker to sanction Wood, Powell, and the others for making frivolous legal arguments. Detroit in particular asked for the attorneys to be referred to disciplinary authorities in their home states and to be barred from practicing in the district court.

The timing of the July 6 sanctions hearing may now be uncertain after one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, Stefanie Lambert Junttila, asked Parker to move it because a planned family vacation presents "an unavoidable conflict." Parker has not ruled on the motion.

Campbell and McGlinn did not respond to requests for comment. Campbell, whose practice is focused on attorney grievance defense, has taught ethics at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law since 2002, according to his biography on the firm's webpage. McGlinn also practices in professional liability and grievance defense.

Both Campbell and McGlinn worked for years at the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission, which regulates and disciplines Michigan attorneys, according to their bios.

