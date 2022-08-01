Skadden hires former FinCEN enforcement head in Washington, D.C.

The Washington offices of international law firm Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP are seen in downtown Washington, U.S., February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary

Summary Law firms Alessio Evangelista joins Skadden's litigation group

He oversaw anti-money laundering enforcement at FinCEN

(Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has brought on Alessio Evangelista as a litigation partner from the U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the law firm said on Monday.

Evangelista, most recently FinCEN's associate director for enforcement and compliance, joins Skadden in Washington, D.C.

Skadden, one of the highest-grossing U.S. law firms, has recently recruited several other former government agency lawyers. The New York-founded firm hired two former longtime U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement officials, Anita Bandy and Daniel Michael, in the past year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

At FinCEN since 2020, Evangelista headed the enforcement, compliance and whistleblower offices, overseeing enforcement of anti-money laundering rules as applied to financial institutions and financial technology companies, according to his online Skadden bio.

"Compliance and enforcement issues involving banks and fintech firms, including companies that manage cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, have significantly increased over the last several years," Jessica Hough, head of Skadden's Washington, D.C., office, said in a statement about Evangelista's hire.

He previously worked as the second-ranking official in the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia and as deputy chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's bank integrity unit, according to Skadden.

Read more:

Former head of SEC's complex products group goes to private practice

Skadden hires former SEC enforcement deputy in DC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.