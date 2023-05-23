Skip charter school skirts-only case, U.S. Justice Dept tells Supreme Court

Law Firms Baker Botts L.L.P. Follow















(Reuters) - Framing is everything when you are trying to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to take — or sidestep — a case.

Just look at the brief filed on Monday by the U.S. Justice Department in response to a petition by a North Carolina charter school whose dress code, which requires girls to wear skirts or dresses, was deemed unconstitutional.

The school and its allies, as I’ve told you, have presented their case in Supreme Court briefing as a do-or-die proposition for the nationwide charter school movement.

They're calling on the justices to grant review of a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that found the school’s private operator, Charter Day School Inc, was an arm of the state and therefore subject to claims that its skirts-only dress code violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. (You may recall that the founder of the school, which says it promotes traditional values, once defended the skirts-only policy by saying women are “a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor.”)

Charter Day and its supporters, including the attorneys general of Texas, Virginia and eight other states, have argued that unless the Supreme Court steps in to reverse the 4th Circuit’s holding that the school is a state actor, educational innovation will be stymied and parents will ultimately lose the right to pick public schools offering alternatives to mainstream education.

“This case,” wrote Charter Day counsel Aaron Streett of Baker Botts, “is immensely important.”

The Justice Department begs to differ.

Echoing arguments by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation, which represents Charter Day parents and guardians who challenged the school’s skirts-only dress code, the Justice Department told the Supreme Court in Monday's brief that there’s no reason to review a decision that rests on one state’s specific legislative and constitutional framework for charter schools.

The underlying ruling is actually so narrow and fact-specific, the Justice Department argued, that even the 4th Circuit might reach a different conclusion about whether charter schools in other states within its ambit can be sued for violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. And even in North Carolina, the brief said, the decision only applies to charter school policies related to the schools’ core educational functions.

In other words, according to the Justice Department, the charter school and its allies have vastly oversold the policy implications of what is actually a narrow decision that might not even be the final word in this case. (The parents also have a live claim that Charter Day violated the federal statute prohibiting sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.)

Or, as the ACLU put the matter in its Dec. 7 brief opposing Charter Day’s Supreme Court petition, “Because this case concerns only one state’s unique charter school system, it does not present an important question.”

It has to be a little painful to minimize the impact of your own case, but the ACLU seems determined to do whatever it can to dampen the Supreme Court’s interest in Charter Day's petition. In its statement on the new Justice Department brief, the group continued to emphasize the limited scope of its win for Charter Day parents and guardians who oppose the skirts-only policy.

“We’re pleased the Justice Department again recognized what we know to be true: Public charter schools in North Carolina are public schools,” the ACLU statement said. “There is no reason to disturb the public status of charter schools in North Carolina or to strip thousands of North Carolina students of their constitutional rights.”

Charter Day counsel Streett did not respond to an email query on the Justice Department’s brief, which was filed in response to the Supreme Court’s Jan. 9 request for the government’s view. But the school’s reply brief refuted similar arguments by the ACLU’s clients, insisting that the 4th Circuit’s decision will affect not just charter schools across the country but even faith-based charities that could be ensnared in the 4th Circuit’s definition of a state actor.

North Carolina’s framework for charter schools is “hardly unique,” Charter Day said. All states mandate education in their constitutions and most states regard charter schools as part of their educational systems. Charter Day told the Supreme Court that under the 4th Circuit’s analysis in its case, those two facts alone would be “sufficient for virtually all charter school operators to be deemed state actors.”

The Justice Department, like the ACLU in its opposition brief, highlighted North Carolina’s public education laws, which specifically designate charter schools as one of the six types of “public school units” in the state’s constitutionally guaranteed “system of free public schools.” In this specific, interlocking framework, they argue, North Carolina’s private charter schools are state actors because the state grants them authority to offer the free public education promised in North Carolina’s constitution.

Both the DOJ and ACLU briefs also note that North Carolina expressly requires charter schools to abide by the U.S. and state constitutions. Only Georgia, according to the ACLU, has a similar provision in its charter school statute. (Charter Day argued that the constitutional compliance provision actually proves that North Carolina charter schools are not state actors. If they were, its brief argued, there would have been no need for the legislature to specify their constitutional obligations.)

If the Supreme Court decides to grant review, all of this will be hashed out in merits briefing. But first the justices will have to decide if the 4th Circuit’s Charter Day decision is a lurking crisis for charter schools and faith-based charities or simply a holding that one North Carolina operator violated the U.S. Constitution by barring girls from wearing pants.

