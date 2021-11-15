Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Son of ex-Panama president extradited to U.S. from Guatemala

Luis Enrique Martinelli, one of the sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli, detained in Guatemala, sits in the back of a car as he arrives at the Guatemalan Air Force for his extradition to the U.S. under charges of money laundering, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Guatemala on Monday extradited a son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli to the United States, where he and his brother face bribery and money laundering charges linked to Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Luis Enrique Martinelli in the morning boarded an extradition flight bound for the United States, where he is wanted by a federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Luis and his brother Ricardo Alberto Martinelli were arrested in July 2020 in Guatemala City as they attempted to board a flight to Panama. Ricardo Alberto's extradition process is still pending in a Guatemalan court.

The U.S. Department of Justice alleges the Martinelli sons were intermediaries for the payment of some $28 million in bribes from Odebrecht to a high-ranking Panama official when their father was president of Panama between 2009 and 2014.

Denis Cuesy, an attorney for Martinelli, said U.S. lawyers were now handling the case, when asked about the accusations.

Former president Martinelli has spent the past few years embroiled in various criminal probes and was last week acquitted of wire-tapping charges linked to his time in office.

Martinelli has not been convicted of any crimes, but he remains subject to certain travel restrictions due to a separate ongoing investigation concerning Odebrecht.

Reporting by Enrique Garcia; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

