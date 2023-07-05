SpaceX can defend Starship launch approvals against environmental lawsuit

Summary

July 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Wednesday granted Elon Musk’s SpaceX permission to intervene in a lawsuit filed by environmental groups challenging the federal government's approvals for the company's rocket launches near a national wildlife refuge in Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity and others sued the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington, D.C., federal court in May, accusing the government of failing to adequately consider environmental harms from the next-generation Starship rocket program.

The lawsuit came just 11 days after a test launch destroyed a launch pad and ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico. The launch started a brush fire and hurled chunks of reinforced concrete and metal shrapnel thousands of feet from the site into the Lower Rio Grand Valley National Wildlife Refuge near Boca Chica State Park and beach, the lawsuit said.

SpaceX, which has hailed the launch as a qualified success that will yield valuable data, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. SpaceX asked the court for permission to intervene in May, saying it has a "direct and substantial" economic interest in the case.

The Center for Biological Diversity and FAA declined to comment.

In the lawsuit, the environmental groups said the agency's approvals violated federal laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, by failing to adequately consider things like harms to endangered ocelots and the habitat for migratory birds.

They asked the court to revoke the launch approvals until the FAA conducts a full environmental impact study.

The FAA and SpaceX have denied most of the allegations in court filings.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity et al. v. Federal Aviation Administration et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, case No. 1:23-cv-01204.

For the environmental groups: Eric Glitzenstein and Jared Margolis of the Center for Biological Diversity.

For the FAA: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, Gregory Cumming and Matthew Rand of the U.S. Department of Justice.

For SpaceX: Tyler Welti and Kathryn Floyd of Venable.

Reporting by Clark Mindock















