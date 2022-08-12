Split 2nd Circuit affirms ex-Alstom exec's acquittal on bribery charges

A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

Law firms Related documents Majority said company's U.S. arm did not control executive

Decision builds on ruling prosecutors say violates global treaty

Dissenting judge said Congress or Supreme Court should weigh in

(Reuters) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a ruling finding a former Alstom SA executive not guilty of committing foreign bribery, saying prosecutors had not proved he was under the control of a U.S. company.

The court ruled 2-1 that Lawrence Hoskins, a UK citizen who had worked for Alstom in Asia, was not an agent of the French company's U.S. subsidiary, Alstom Power Inc (API), when he allegedly helped arrange bribes to Indonesian officials to secure a power plant contract for API.

The court upheld Hoskins' separate conviction on money laundering charges tied to the scheme. He served about a year in prison on those charges.

An attorney for Hoskins and a spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

Hoskins was charged in 2012 with money laundering and violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits U.S. companies and their executives and "agents" from paying bribes overseas to obtain a competitive advantage.

He was convicted at trial in 2019. U.S. District Judge Janet Arterton threw out the bribery convictions in 2020, saying prosecutors had failed to show Hoskins was an agent controlled by Connecticut-based API.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Rosemary Pooler wrote on Friday that prosecutors had not proved Hoskins was an agent of API. Joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Jon Newman, Pooler wrote that the subsidiary "operated under separate, parallel employment structures" from Alstom, and there was no evidence the subsidiary had the power to fire Hoskins or change his compensation.

Friday's decision builds on a 2018 ruling by the 2nd Circuit that prosecutors had to prove Hoskins was an agent of, rather than merely assisting, a U.S. company that schemed to pay bribes.

In a dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier said prosecutors only had to show Hoskins was an agent of Alstom Power for the Indonesia project, saying the corporate structures "mask the reality of the relationship."

Lohier worried the decision would motivate U.S. companies "to organize themselves to avoid exercising control over the employees of foreign affiliated companies who engage in bribery overseas."

The judge also agreed with prosecutors' concerns that narrowing the scope of U.S. anti-bribery law violates an international anti-corruption treaty.

"Congress, or the Supreme Court, will eventually have to clarify the statute’s scope and correct our course," Lohier wrote.

The case is United States v. Hoskins, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-842

For Hoskins: Christopher Morvillo and Daniel Silver of Clifford Chance US

For the government: David Novick of the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Connecticut

