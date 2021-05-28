Split NLRB says hospital's hard bargaining with union was lawful

Beds are pictured in a corridor at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2015. Picture taken August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled that George Washington University Hospital did not violate federal labor law by engaging in "hard bargaining" with a union over a new contract, instead faulting union negotiators for failing to respond to the hospital's proposals.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Friday reversed an administrative judge's order and said the Washington D.C. hospital had the right to test its leverage by opening contract talks with "a wish list, throw-in-the-kitchen-sink" proposal, and that it was up to a Service Employees International Union affiliate to provide counterproposals.

The union merely insisted on maintaining the terms in an expired contract rather than seeking common ground as the hospital sought to update the agreement, including by making it easier for employees to resign their union membership, the board said.

"It is not bad-faith bargaining for an employer to decline to bargain against itself when its negotiating partner fails to test its willingness to modify its positions by offering counterproposals," Board Members John Ring and William Emanuel wrote.

The hospital and its lawyers at Ford Harrison and Fisher Phillips did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday. Nor did the union and its lawyers at Abato Rubenstein & Abato.

The SEIU local has for more than two decades represented roughly 150 cleaning, ambulatory and food service workers at GWU Hospital.

Shortly before the parties' most recent bargaining agreement expired in late 2016, the hospital informed the union that it would seek to rectify what it viewed as various deficiencies and ambiguities in the contract.

The hospital during a series of bargaining sessions proposed prohibiting employees from picketing or going on strike, eliminating a union-security clause in the expired CBA, and having unfettered discretion over workers' wages.

Union officials largely rejected the proposals, but did not provide formal counterproposals over many months of negotiations, according to filings in the case.

After nearly two years of talks, a majority of employees in the bargaining unit presented the hospital with a petition saying they no longer supported the union. GWU then withdrew recognition of the union, canceled future bargaining sessions, and unilaterally implemented several new policies, including wage hikes.

SEIU filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB in 2018. An administrative law judge the following year sided with the union, criticizing the hospital for its "surface and regressive bargaining," and ordering GWU to return to the bargaining table.

But on Friday, the NLRB agreed with the hospital that there was nothing illegal about taking strong positions at the outset of negotiations, with the expectation that the union would bargain in good faith.

Instead, the majority said, the union's lead negotiator refused to offer counter-proposals and made profane and denigrating comments, such as calling some of the hospital's proposals "bullshit" and "a nothing burger."

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran in dissent said the hospital's harsh proposals were clearly designed to frustrate the bargaining process, which is the definition of unlawful bad-faith bargaining.

"Collective bargaining," she wrote, "is not a cutthroat death match, and it does not serve the policies of the (NLRA) for us to treat it as such."

The case is George Washington University Hospital, National Labor Relations Board, No. 05–CA–216482.

For the hospital: Paul Beshears of Ford Harrison

For the union: Ashley Macaysa of Abato Rubenstein & Abato

For the general counsel: Barbara Duvall