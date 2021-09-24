Squire leaders talk pandemic-era fortunes, race after George Floyd

Source: Squire Patton Boggs

(Reuters) - A change in top management at Squire Patton Boggs doesn't signal a new direction for the firm, according to Michele Connell, the newly promoted global managing partner of its U.S. LLP.

With the firm already on track for another strong year, Connell said she's pressing ahead, adding more lawyers to its transactional and litigation rosters while also growing practices such as data privacy and fintech.

"I'm not here to say that I'm going to reinvent the Squire model," Connell told Reuters. "The Squire model has been solid for a very long time. We're having a banner year, and I don't have any present intentions to make dramatic changes, frankly."

Connell, a former U.S. diplomat, spoke with Reuters after Squire announced this week that she would begin serving as co-global managing partner on Jan. 1 alongside Frederick Nance, who has been in the role since 2016.

At the end of 2022, Nance will step down and lead the firm's newly created office of diversity, equity and inclusion. Squire Patton Boggs also has a chair and global CEO, a role that is currently filled by Mark Ruehlmann.

Connell and Nance talked with Reuters about the firm's fortunes this year and its challenges, and the goals of its new DEI office. The exchange has been edited for clarity and length.

REUTERS: What do you see as the immediate challenges or obstacles facing both of you and your firm?

CONNELL: We are in a period of growth. We have been acquiring talent and recruiting talent right through the pandemic, and deepening our bench in certain key substantive areas in the fintech space. We've grown our data privacy team. Despite the pandemic, we have been growing the firm. Over the last 18 months, we've added 60 attorneys, 46 of whom are in the senior attorney, partner ranks. Obviously focusing on integrating those folks to successfully be part of the firm in a virtual environment is something we're working on. I do think that as we go forward, operating in a more remote setting, but not exclusively remote, we'll be looking at ways to continue growing our talent, acquiring talent across the globe in the markets where it's most strategic.

REUTERS: You mentioned you're having a banner year. Are you referring to 2021 or 2020?

CONNELL: 2020 was a really good year, and we're on track for 2021 to be a really good year as well. In the transactional space, we've done more billion-dollar deals during the pandemic than in years prior. We have learned to navigate this environment to the benefit of our clients in a very cost-effective and efficient way. And in some ways, it's entirely consistent with what the history of Squire is, in terms of working across the globe. We were never all in the same office at the same time, whether we're in disputes or in the transactional practice. We're on track for a very good year going into the fourth quarter.

REUTERS: What is the goal behind the office of diversity, equity and inclusion?

NANCE: Like many other firms, we had a diversity committee that pre-existed the summer of George Floyd. I was co-chair of it. We had an advancing women's initiative that Michele had. And then the summer of George Floyd came along, and everybody stood up -- clients, law firms, the broader society, and said, "We all need to do a better job on social justice." We decided to redouble our efforts on this front. One of the things we decided to do was to create this office of diversity, equity and inclusion that would be the focal point for all of these efforts. There'll be a renewed emphasis on DEI across our platform, particularly in the United States and in the U.K., but not exclusively there. And the idea will be, frankly, we need to capitalize on this competitive advantage that we have of having so many senior diverse lawyers within our law firm, to fill in the pipeline behind us, to continue to attract diverse talent, to nurture it and promote it.

REUTERS: Do you have any specific goals that the office is going to try to hit?

NANCE: We are in the process of developing ours. The walk is more important than the talk. [Nance noted the demographics of the firm's incoming fall U.S. associate class, which a spokesperson said is 65% female and 35% diverse.] I would hold those metrics up against any of our peer firms. So we're in the process of identifying metrics that we will share publicly, but we're already walking the walk.

