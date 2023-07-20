Stanford Law assistant dean embroiled in judge's free-speech controversy steps down

Summary Tirien Steinbach was criticized for defending protestors who disrupted comments of federal judge

School later apologized to 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan

(Reuters) - A Stanford Law School assistant dean who was involved in the disruption of a conservative federal judge's speech at the school last spring is leaving the school.

Stanford law dean Jenny Martinez told students in an email reviewed by Reuters on Thursday that Tirien Steinbach is stepping down from her position as associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion to “pursue another opportunity” elsewhere after nearly two years in that role.

Martinez referenced the March 9 student protest of 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan in her email, writing that both she and Steinbach hope the law school “can move forward” from the “divisions” it caused.

Steinbach did not respond on Thursday to requests for comment about her departure. A law school spokeswoman provided Martinez’ statement but did not respond to requests for clarification about whether Steinbach was asked to step down.

Duncan visited Stanford to deliver remarks to the campus chapter of the conservative Federalist Society. The event was interrupted by students who said Duncan has taken positions that threatened the rights of LGBTQ people, immigrants, Black voters, women and others.

A widely circulated video showed Steinbach seemingly intervening on behalf of the protestors, saying the judge's presence was painful for some students. Critics said her comments to Duncan and her failure to quell the disruptive protestors were a violation of Stanford’s free speech policies. School officials later apologized to Duncan, and in March Steinbach went on leave.

“Although Associate Dean Steinbach intended to de-escalate the tense situation when she spoke at the March 9 event, she recognizes that the impact of her statements was not as she hoped or intended,” Martinez wrote in the announcement of her departure.

Duncan did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Steinbach's departure.

Martinez thanked Steinbach for her contributions to the law schools, which included broadening outreach to older students, veterans, religious groups, conservative groups, first-generation students, students of color and LGBTQ+ students.

