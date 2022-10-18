Starbucks diversity programs targeted by former Trump aide's legal group

Summary Minority training programs discriminate against white people, group says

Group called on anti-bias agency to launch investigation

Starbucks already facing lawsuit over diversity policies















(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is discriminating against white employees by only allowing minorities to enroll in two training programs, a group formed by a top aide to former Republican President Donald Trump told a U.S. civil rights agency on Tuesday.

The group, America First Legal (AFL), in a letter urged the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to launch an investigation into the programs, which were designed by Starbucks to boost workplace diversity.

AFL on Tuesday sent a separate letter to Mellody Hobson, the chair of Starbucks' board of directors, claiming Starbucks is violating its fiduciary duty to shareholders by maintaining the "racist" programs created in 2020 and earlier this year.

Starbucks in January said 71% of its employees are female and 48% are people of color.

"This means that white employees, particularly white men, are statistically underrepresented in the company's workforce, and potentially the subjects of invidious discrimination," AFL said in its letter to the EEOC.

AFL was formed last year by former White House aide Stephen Miller, who is known for his hardline conservative views on immigration and other issues.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EEOC probes are typically spurred by complaints, or charges, filed by workers. AFL called on the agency to issue a rare "commissioner's charge" that would allow it to investigate Starbucks' training programs without a worker complaint.

A commissioner's charge can be approved by a single commissioner on the five-member EEOC. The agency currently has a Democratic chair but Republicans hold a 3-2 majority.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, sued Starbucks over its diversity policies in Washington state court in August.

The group objected to Starbucks setting hiring goals for Blacks and other people of color, awarding contracts to "diverse" suppliers and advertisers, and tying executive pay to diversity. Starbucks has denied wrongdoing.

