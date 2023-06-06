Student athletes' graduation may doom challenge to Conn. transgender policy

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday grappled with whether former female high school track team members can pursue a challenge to a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls' teams even though they have already graduated.

The en banc 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan heard oral arguments in a bid by four cisgender women to revive their 2020 lawsuit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the governing body for high school sports in the state.

The plaintiffs claim CIAC's policy violated Title IX, a federal law designed to create equal opportunities for women in education and athletics, by forcing them to compete against two transgender girls. They are seeking to strike down the policy and alter race records to remove transgender competitors.

A three-judge 2nd Circuit panel last year agreed with a federal judge that the plaintiffs had not shown they were deprived of opportunities because all of them regularly competed in state track championships and won some of them. The plaintiffs graduated while the appeal was pending, and the full 2nd Circuit said it would reconsider the case in February.

At Tuesday's arguments, Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who wrote the panel opinion, suggested that the plaintiffs lacked standing to seek to have CIAC alter race records because they no longer participate in high school athletics.

"It sounds like it was a matter of psychic satisfaction, a moral victory," which are not things that can form the basis of a lawsuit, Chin said to John Bursch, who represents the plaintiffs.

Bursch, of the conservative Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, told the court that his clients' race records were meaningful and could impact their college and job prospects along with their reputations.

“In high school sports, there's a reason we have trophy cases in the hallway,” Bursch said.

Peter Murphy, who represents CIAC, said the plaintiffs' claims about ongoing harms caused by CIAC's policy were too speculative to form the basis of a lawsuit.

“We don't know what the results of these races would've been if the [transgender students] had not run,” Murphy said.

The 2020 lawsuit came amid a push by Republican-led states to bar transgender athletes from competing on teams or sports that align with their gender identities. Eighteen states have adopted such bans, according to Alliance Defending Freedom.

Along with the standing issue, some of the 2nd Circuit judges on Tuesday questioned whether it was fair to strip the transgender athletes of their victories even though they were in compliance with CIAC's policy.

"If anybody did anything wrong, it's CIAC" and not the transgender students, Circuit Judge Beth Robinson said.

Bursch in response said "the fact that a remedy may be difficult or unfair isn’t a reason to ignore the law violation."

The case is Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1365.

For the plaintiffs: John Bursch of Alliance Defending Freedom

For the transgender students: Joshua Block of the American Civil Liberties Union

For CIAC: Peter Murphy of Shipman & Goodwin

For the school boards: Johanna Zelman of Ford Harrison; and David Monastersky of Howd & Ludorf

