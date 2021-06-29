Supreme Court limits patent law's assignor estoppel doctrine

A construction worker walks through the West Front at the United States Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to limit the patent-law doctrine of assignor estoppel, which bars a party that assigns a patent from later arguing the patent is invalid as a defense to infringement claims, but declined to overturn it altogether.

"The doctrine applies only when an inventor says one thing (explicitly or implicitly) in assigning a patent and the opposite in litigating against the patent's owner," Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the 5-4 majority.

The ruling came in an appeal by California-based Minerva Surgical Inc, which had asked the court to scrap the doctrine entirely so that it could challenge the validity of a medical device patent asserted by Massachusetts-based Hologic Inc.

The case will now return to the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, where both sides expressed optimism they would prevail under the new standard set by the Supreme Court.

"We are delighted with the opinion and look forward to concluding the victory in the Federal Circuit," said Matthew Wolf of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, who represents Hologic.

Minerva, which is represented by Robert Hochman of Sidley Austin, said in a statement that the patent in question, which is a continuation of the original assigned patent, was "overbroad."

"Minerva looks forward to showing the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit why there is no basis for applying assignor estoppel to bar Minerva from having its patent invalidity defenses heard on the merits," it said.

The case stemmed from a patent assigned by engineer Csaba Truckai to his former employer, a company now owned by Hologic, on an endometrial ablation device. Hologic later obtained a continuation of that patent, and Truckai later founded Minerva.

Hologic sued Minerva in 2015, arguing its devices infringed the continuation patent. Citing assignor estoppel, U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon ruled that Minerva couldn't challenge the patent's validity, and a Delaware jury found that Minerva had infringed.

The Federal Circuit affirmed in April 2020, and the Supreme Court granted Minerva's petition to hear the case.

Justice Kagan, writing for the majority on Tuesday, wrote that the doctrine of assignor estoppel "reaches only so far as the equitable principle long understood to lie at its core."

That principle generally applies in situations when an inventor assigns a patent, and in a later "about face" tries to argue in court - "contrary to the (explicit or implicit) assurance given in assigning the patent - that the invention was never patentable," she wrote.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett dissented, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, saying that assignor estoppel was first recognized in a 1924 decision, Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Co v. Formica Insulation Co, under the 1870 Patent Act but that it was not clear that the Patent Act of 1952 adopted the doctrine.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in a separate dissent that the petition for certiorari should have been dismissed as improvidently granted because neither the majority nor the other dissent directly addressed whether to overturn Westinghouse.

The case is Minerva Surgical Inc v. Hologic Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-440.

For Minerva: Robert Hochman of Sidley Austin

For Hologic: Matthew Wolf of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

