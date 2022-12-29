Supreme Court made hard right turn in 2022; justice reform relegated to states















(Reuters) - The past year was marked by an extreme shift to the right at the U.S. Supreme Court and a retreat by the Democratic establishment from the fight for meaningful justice reform, at least on the national level.

The court upended seminal precedents at an astonishing pace in 2022, repeatedly curtailing or revoking fundamental rights previously guaranteed to Americans for decades, including abortion and due process rights, while expanding religious rights and rights to carry guns in ways that were inconceivable just a few years ago.

Indeed, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority radically reshaped how the judiciary interprets the U.S. Constitution itself in 2022, replacing a number of pragmatic legal tests with a catch-all “history-and-tradition” assessment. (Whether we’ll see major reforms regarding how the Supreme Court conducts itself is a different matter.)

At the same time, the White House and the Democratic establishment gave up ground in their push to divest from traditional policing, with the momentum behind that movement seeming to shift almost entirely to the state and local level.

The court decided for the first time on June 23 that the U.S. Constitution protects an individual right to carry handguns in public. Since then, the new history-and-tradition test -- which directs judges to look to historical practices to determine what is permissible under the Constitution -- has already prevented states from enacting or maintaining a whole range of common sense restrictions, like banning teenagers from carrying guns in public or barring people from carrying guns with obliterated serial numbers.

A day after the gun rights ruling, the court eliminated the right to abortion, overturning 50-year-old precedent in a decision with potentially spiraling, pernicious effects on women’s rights more broadly. Restrictions on abortion and reproductive healthcare are already proliferating, and a mess of litigation around the country is expected to last into 2023 and beyond.

The conservative justices issued a number of overlooked criminal justice decisions that will also have broad impact. A ruling that gave officers with Customs and Border Protection, ICE, the FBI and other federal agencies sweeping immunities against civilian suits for even intentional abuses of authority also came in June. And another that practically eliminated the Miranda warning – the fundamental requirement to inform people who are under police suspicion of their rights – followed shortly afterward.

Those rulings strip Americans of long-existing rights against law enforcement overreach, while removing much-needed disincentives against misconduct.

The court also issued a number of rulings that leave little doubt that the death penalty will continue in the small number of jurisdictions that carry out the majority of executions, like Oklahoma and Texas.

The conservative majority hollowed out precedent on ineffective counsel claims, ruling in May that defendants can’t present new evidence in federal court to show they weren’t adequately represented at trial. The next month, the court declined to correct a mistake the justices had made in a previous ruling and allowed a lower court to effectively overrule one of its own earlier orders. Each of those moves cleared the way for executions.

Taken together, the rulings in criminal cases represent an outmoded approach that aims to give law enforcement more authority, without a corresponding boost to accountability.

And the conservative legal revolution being led by the court is far from over.

In the coming months, the court is expected to issue rulings that will curtail affirmative action and other race-conscious policies; give business owners a religious exception to anti-discrimination laws that protect LGBTQ people; curtail preferences that tribal members have in the adoption of Native American children; and cripple the Voting Rights Act.

Compared with the court’s outsized influence, Congress and the White House had insignificant impact on criminal justice policy in 2022, save for a White House proposal that largely retreads existing plans to increase funding to hire more police officers (The last attempt at major reform in Congress ended unceremoniously in 2021).

The results of the midterm election were a silver lining in the criminal justice space in 2023: Across the country, pro-criminal justice reform candidates won important races up and down the ballot, in red, blue and purple states.

Democrats faced an onslaught of Republican ads labeling them as anti-police and soft on crime. Much of the party pivoted to messaging and proposals meant to bolster their positions on crime -- although the “anti-police” narrative ultimately seems to have been an ineffectual message. Most voters were more concerned about abortion and inflation than crime or law enforcement policy, according to exit polls.

Moreover, a number of candidates who leaned in the other direction won their elections.

John Fetterman was criticized by Mehmet Oz for pushing for clemency and second chances for certain convicts but was able to win a Senate seat in Pennsylvania – the only one Democrats flipped.

Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender who ran, in part, on holding police accountable, won the county attorney’s seat in Minneapolis, a city that’s become a symbol within the reform movement after the murder of George Floyd there in 2020.

Kimberly Graham beat out a tough-on-crime candidate for Polk County attorney in Iowa on promises to end cash bail for many nonviolent offenses and to address racial disparities in prosecution, the Des Moines Register reported Nov. 8.

And reformist district attorney John Creuzot won reelection in Dallas County, Texas, after promising to work toward ending mass incarceration, CBS News reported on Nov. 9.

Besides the negative developments, those examples and other wins suggest that tough-on-crime messaging no longer holds the resonance it did historically and that efforts to "decarcerate" and divest from policing still have widespread support in many places around the country.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.