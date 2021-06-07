Supreme Court rejects Comcast’s PTAB constitutionality challenge

The NBC logo and Comcast are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Law firms Comcast argued PTAB judges unconstitutional in wake of Arthrex

Cable company asked to vacate decisions on voice-controlled TV patents

DoJ argued Comcast's challenge invalid as PTAB petitioner The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Comcast Cable Communications LLC’s petition for review of its failed attempt to overturn decisions from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board affirming the validity of patents owned by Promptu Systems Corp, which had sued it for infringement.

The high court won't hear Comcast's argument that PTAB judges were appointed unconstitutionally, after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had affirmed the board's patent validity decisions without specifically addressing the issue.

Comcast declined to comment and Comcast's lead attorney Mark Perry of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Promptu, which didn't appear in the Supreme Court case, and the U.S. Department of Justice, which had argued against Supreme Court review, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Promptu sued Comcast in 2016, alleging its voice-recognition technology infringed patents related to voice-controlled TV services, in a case that is still ongoing. The PTAB issued mixed rulings in Comcast's challenges to the patents' validity during inter partes review.

Comcast appealed the patent validity decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The appeals court decided in a separate case while those appeals were pending that PTAB judges had been appointed unconstitutionally, but fixed the constitutional defect by severing part of the Patent Act that prevented the Secretary of Commerce from firing PTAB judges without cause.

That case – Arthrex Inc v. Smith & Nephew Inc – is now on appeal at the Supreme Court, and a final decision is expected soon.

Comcast argued at the Federal Circuit that the PTAB judges who reviewed its case had been appointed unconstitutionally. The Federal Circuit affirmed the board's rulings in January on their merits without specifically addressing the constitutionality argument.

But when Promptu appealed the board's decisions to invalidate parts of one of its patents, the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded under Arthrex without reaching the merits, Comcast said in its February petition for high-court review.

Comcast argued that the Federal Circuit should have addressed its constitutional challenge. It also asked the high court to hold its petition until Arthrex is decided, and to order the Federal Circuit to vacate and remand the PTAB rulings if it affirms Arthrex.

Comcast also said that while the Federal Circuit has previously held that Arthrex remands are only available to patent owners – not PTAB petitioners – the challenged ruling didn't cite that case and couldn't be affirmed on that basis. And "in any event, IPR petitioners have the same rights and remedies as patent owners," Comcast said.

The U.S. Department of Justice argued in May in a brief opposing Comcast's petition that, among other things, Comcast had waived its Arthrex argument by bringing the IPR proceedings it now argued were unconstitutional, and the rulings in this case wouldn't change even if Arthrex was affirmed.

The case is Comcast Cable Communications LLC v. Promptu Systems Corp., U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1220.

For Comcast: Mark Perry of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For DoJ: Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar