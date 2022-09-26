Supreme Court urged to preserve private suits against public nursing homes

Morning rises over the U.S. Supreme Court building, still closed to the public during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Summary Law firms Case could reach beyond nursing homes to restrict lawsuits over other government programs

Plaintiff alleges her husband received harmful drugs, was improperly transferred

Sept 26 - National medical groups, Democratic lawmakers and others have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve the ability of residents of publicly owned nursing homes to sue for violations of their rights under a federal law regulating nursing homes that receive Medicaid funds.

More than 20 amicus briefs were filed Friday in support of the wife of a nursing home resident suing Indiana-based Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation over the allegedly harmful treatment of her husband, including by seniors advocacy group AARP, the American Public Health Association and American College of Preventive Medicine and top Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Democratic House and Senate committee chairs.

They argue that a victory for the nursing home could harm nursing home residents nationwide and make it harder for recipients of government programs to enforce their rights in court.

In her 2019 lawsuit, Ivanka Talevski said her husband, Gorgi Talevski, was subjected to harmful psychotropic drugs at Valparaiso Care and inappropriately transferred to an all-male facility in violation of the Federal Nursing Home Reform Act (FHNRA), a 1987 law that established a "bill of rights" for residents of nursing homes receiving Medicaid funding.

She sued the home and its parent organization, the county- and city-run Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County in Indianapolis, under Section 1983 of the U.S. Code, which allows individuals to sue government entities that violate their legal rights. But the defendants have argued that Section 1983 cannot be used to enforce rights that are created as a condition of receiving federal funds.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected that argument, but the Supreme Court in May agreed to hear the defendants' appeal.

Denying residents the right to sue would "impede Congress' intention to provide efficient and effective means of redress for nursing home quality-of-care violations, impinge on congressional authority, and imperil the separation of powers between Congress and the Court," the lawmakers said.

Other groups warned of the impact on public nursing home residents. About 7% of nursing homes were owned by government entities as of 2016, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

"These legal rights are a matter of life and death for nursing facility residents," AARP and others said in their brief, saying it was important that residents could vindicate their rights in court.

Indiana and 16 other states in January submitted a brief supporting the county, as did long-term care industry group American Health Care Association and its Indiana affiliate.

The county also won partial support in July from U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who urged the court to dismiss the lawsuit on narrow grounds.

The case is Health and Hospital Corp of Marion County, Indiana v. Talevski, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-806.

For petitioners: Larry Robbins of Kramer Levin Robbins Russell

For the Talevskis: Andrew Tutt of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

